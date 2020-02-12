In the annals of Americana, there’s a special place for the youth coach. He’s part baby sitter, part hall monitor. She’s a mentor, disciplinarian, teacher, instructor. And they do it all having stepped up when, in most cases, no one else wanted to.
Come game time, there are legions of parents sitting in lawn chairs or up in the bleachers, each one hoping the coach does everything right so that their child’s basketball/baseball/football experience is maximized. They want their kid to shine, have fun, come home happy. In many cases, the coach is responsible for that.
When I was a kid, I did nothing but play sports. And when spring came and the snow dissolved and the Mercury crept up to playing-outside-again temps, the ball gloves and bats came out and it was time for another baseball season. More often than not, my coach was a man named Bob Murray. My dad.
I loved having my dad as coach. It meant spending time with him. It meant other kids would be talking to him, looking to him for guidance on fielding ground balls and shagging flies. He was in charge of other kids, too, not just me. Generally speaking, kids in youth sports look at their coach as a person of importance. And that made me think he was a little more important, too.
There is a flip side to this, of course. I learned that, when your dad is the coach, he’ll expect you to set an example of hard work, respect of other players, listening to instruction, minding the rules of decorum. When I threw my bat against the backstop after striking out one day, he didn’t say a word about it in the moment, but I sure heard about it later on at home that night. He expected more from me. And while I didn’t fully understand it then, I do now. He made me better by expecting more. Made me a better player, a better son and a better father.
I feel extremely fortunate that my dad stepped up. Both for me and for the other kids in the neighborhood who needed a kind, gentle leader who could help them get better and corral all their energy into a moldable, coachable, growable group of young ball players.
In this month’s Mankato Magazine, we talk to three different men who have spent years coaching. With so much of our community’s youth involved in sports or dance or the arts, it’s imperative that people step up and help lead the way and guide them.
Elsewhere in this issue:
* We’ve got a crazy story about people who spend their spare time in pursuit of the paranormal (just in case you thought that kind of stuff only happened in low-budget cable TV shows). From certified UFO spotters to ghost and demon hunters, some of the most intriguing folks in southern Minnesota are doing the dirty work most of us wouldn’t dream of doing. It’s a hoot. Don’t miss it.
* We’re introducing our newest regular contributor, Nicole Helget. To most readers, Nicole needs no introduction … but we’ll give her one anyway. Nicole is an award-winning author who lives in rural St. Peter. Her published works include “The Summer of Ordinary Ways,” “The Turtle Catcher,” “Wonder at the Edge of the World,” “Stillwater” and “The End of the Wild.” We’re thrilled Nicole has agreed to join Mankato Magazine as a monthly columnist, and we know you’re going to love her writing. The first one’s a doozy!
* Finally, I simply must draw your attention to the essay we’re publishing this month by Mankato native Molly Anne Butler. It’s a bittersweet story about how one tiny little life can have the most dramatic impact on your own life. Not gonna lie. I was a puddle after reading it. So good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.