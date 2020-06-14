Although I usually have a short attention span, I’m finding staying at home with internet access is a satisfying thing to do. Yes, I watched “Tiger King” on Netflix, but that was a long time ago, when isolation was new.
Now I’m trying to find ways to appreciate the small joys I can find in my yard. One activity I enjoy is cutting and painting buckthorn stumps. It’s good for the environment, and I have lots to work with — and more time than ever to devote to this undertaking.
Another thing I’m learning about is finding edibles in my yard. I found a morel mushroom once but none recently. So I’ve been looking to the more common weeds plants in the yard.
The most recent inductee into my hall of formerly hated weeds is stinging nettle (Urtica dioica).
Like everyone else (almost), I hated this stuff. I’d brush against it with an arm or leg and be welted up and on fire immediately. Fels Naptha soap has always been my go-to cure for plant owies and an absolute necessity for the nettles.
But now, I eat it. According to the internet, it’s good for you nutritionally. And it definitely tastes OK. Not great but OK.
I found several websites instructing me how to harvest it and cook it. And trust me, it’s important that it’s cooked!
Are you up for an adventure? Eat stinging nettles. Here’s how…..
Know what you’re looking at. Stinging nettles grow on an upright stalk, with leaves opposite each other. The leaves are heart-shaped, and have those telltale serrated edges that contain formic acid, which is the bad stuff.
NEVER put anything in your mouth unless you are 100% sure of what it is and its safety, then try a little to make sure you don’t react to it in a negative way. Some websites I found warn that stinging nettles may contribute to bladder stones and/or kidney disease. Still with me?
If you aren’t sure if a plant is indeed stinging nettle, brush against it. If you get welts with soreness and itching, you can be pretty sure it’s stinging nettle. Personally, I suggest looking in a book or online to be sure instead of touching it.
Harvest the young leaves with gloves, long sleeves and long pants. Wash it using tongs, and leave plenty of time for the moth and butterfly larvae to leave the premises.
Then, cook it! This step is really important. You don’t want that formic acid sticking in your mouth, throat or stomach.
There are several ways to cook these little beasts. The first time out, I recommend sautéing them in butter until crisp. You can still see the little hairs on the leaves, but they will be safe to eat. It just feels better to know they are crisp and benign.
This is one of those things to do once and break up the monotony of self-isolation.
Several years ago, even without self-isolation, I made flour from acorns, then made muffins with the flour. Again, something to do once.
It takes a lot of acorns to make flour, and it’s hard to find acorns without a worm in residence. Acorns contain a lot of tannin, and they must be boiled in fresh water until the water ceases to turn dark brown. If you’d like, take it from me that it wasn’t worth the effort. Then again, it’s something to cross off my bucket list. The members of the Mankato Bird Club were kind enough to at least taste the muffins. No one asked for the recipe, though.
At any rate, as more Americans are growing their own food this summer, I applaud you. It’s work but the tasks are not hard.
If this is your first time out in the garden, and you need help, contact me, or call the University of MN Extension office for help from a Master Gardener. No question is too silly, no problem too small. We can help.
Let’s all eat healthy!
