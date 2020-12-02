The eve before Christmas Eve, the Rojo family had already begun to prepare the festivities for the upcoming holiday.
Mom cooks up pork in a pressure cooker that I’m almost certain is about the same age as me.
It’d whistle in the kitchen as she started to prepare chile colorado (red chile sauce) to smother the shreddable, buttery pork. The family would patiently wait for the meat to marry the flavors of the chili as it reduced. Mom watched everyone with suspicion while she tried to remember how her mother would make the masa for tamales.
“Her’s would just be so fluffy,” she’d say, as she tested the dough by dropping it into a cup of water. And as soon as we inched closer to the stove, eyeing the pork, she’d condemn us for eating the filling for the tamales.
Every single year it’d be the same, and what was even better than the dance between stealing a bite of that delicious meat and my watchful mother, was assembling the tamales.
Together, in a rather cramped dining room of a smallish, typical 1940s era cottage home, our family of five which continued to grow with spouses and more kids, we’d set up shop. One would smother the masa on the already soaked corn husks from days before. Another, filling the meat — enough to be filling, yet not so much that it’d overflow in the cooking process. Then passed along to another to wrap up the tamale.
A messy, messy and tedious job. No wonder Mom only makes it during Christmas.
And for years, before I was born, our family has held this tradition. I never really cared for the actual Christmas Day or even the presents (except that one time I got a play kitchen and the other time a play desk).
December for me was the gathering days before Christmas with my family, creating a food that has been passed down in my culture since the Aztecs. Sitting around, learning to smother the masa onto the cornhusk from my mother, who learned it from my father, who learned it from his mother. And sharing stories between my brothers, and now my many nieces and nephews and my in-laws.
A powerful, and delicious, emotion of connectivity between loved ones. A tradition stemmed from food. Something that every single human has, and personally, I believe that’s what makes us human. It’s something that most of us can still rely on, regardless of a pandemic.
Anthony Bourdain (rest in peace, homie), one of my ultimate favorite chefs and author, explained it like this:
“Food is everything we are. It's an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma. It's inseparable from those from the get-go.”
So for this particular, and very food-centered, issue we wanted to share the traditions others have during a time where traditions are heavy.
We asked our readers in October to submit their favorite holiday cookie — a tradition as old as time (probably) and you guys did not disappoint. There were cookie recipes passed to us that had been passed down THREE generations and others from grandparents.
Check out our cookie submissions — more than 20! — and take a peek at some tips from Cheri Brown, owner of Diamond Dust Bakery in St. Peter and Stacey Donoho, cake decorator at Hy-Vee’s hilltop location.
Nell Musolf also explored traditions celebrated from here and afar, including St. Lucia’s Festival at Gustavus, the Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. James and many international students (there’s a special recipe in here, too!).
And if you haven’t had enough food yet, check out Jean Lundquist’s piece on pandemic bread baking. Lundquist spoke with Diane Dunham, owner of Market Bakery, to get the science behind great baking (there’s a recipe in this, too.)
Whatever tradition or holiday you may celebrate during, after or before December — I wish you a very merry, happy holiday. We’ll see you guys next year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.