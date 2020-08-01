Ah. One of my favorite millennial terms: “Adulting.” Nothing better than doin’ a switcheroo on a noun and turning it into a verb.
Peak millennial.
The term picked up sometime in the late 2010s and is often credited to blogger Kelly Williams Brown, according to grammarist.com. Adulting simply just means to behave in an adult manner. You know, paying bills, maybe acquiring a home loan, doing the whole 9 to 5 thing trying to make a living. The usual stuff.
Adulting can be tricky at times, especially when life takes us in a different direction than we had hoped as kids.
Most everyone has had a dream when they were budding into their own personalities and hobbies as kids.
Some children aspire to be astronauts. A few all-star kids were inspired by their heroes to become professional athletes one day. And other kids had dreamt that by a certain age they’d be married, settled down with a couple kids of their own.
And weird kids — like me — dreamt of moving out of the small town they grew up in, remain single and head off to the Big City.
But as most of us know, sometimes those plans don’t come to fruition. Things change. We unexpectedly meet people who change our lives. Our interests evolve into a different career.
And ultimately, it leads people in a different direction.
This month, we explore the lives of four young adults who have taken those lessons and learned that “adulting” isn’t that bad. Some have realized that travelling was their passion as they grew older — even better with family! Others own a home and the others have realized that maybe mom and pop aren’t all so bad.
This month, we also featured Jasmine D’Avilar, who had organized the vigils for George Floyd at Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. The world had changed overnight after Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. Protests had continued for weeks all across the nation and the world, demanding racial justice.
The 2020 Minnesota State University graduate plans on continuing education programs for the community regarding racial justice.
Also in this month’s publication, we feature Emily Dzieweczynski, a local artist who combines both of her disciplines in her work: psychology and art.
For those who are looking at getting away from away, check out this month’s Day Trip. There are only six drive-in theaters left in Minnesota with one only a little more than an hour away. Get in your car, throw in some blankets and watch a movie with your sweetie (or not.)
And lastly, check out Kat Baumann’s comic and learn a little bit about Mankato’s popular scene in bike polo (there’s no horses involved, by the way.)
Diana Rojo-Garcia is associate editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact her at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com
