It was bleak and rainy on that October school day.
But Mr. Baumgartner, my third grade teacher, announced to the class we’d have a special treat at midday.
Maybe a movie? Extra drawing time or recess?
Nah, even better. One of our classmate’s grandmas — who would frequent the school for various activities — was coming in to read.
I’m not sure why, but whenever she would come to our class over the years from kindergarten up until third grade before my family moved, it seemed like a warm presence. That gray October day almost seemed sunny in my memory.
This visit was even more special, as she dressed up as a witch to read us a seasonal book. She even removed her dentures for her witch costume — I was almost convinced it was truly a different witch. She even brought this salty and sweet pastry she’d made — I don’t remember what it was but I remember the taste. And I, unfortunately, don’t recall her name — I mean, this was 17 years ago — but I remember her distinctively on this day. More importantly, I remember her and how as a class we felt special. Classroom Grandma was always one of our favorites.
Looking back now, Classroom Grandma is the essence of all volunteers. They give their time, their talent, themselves to make the community better. They make a bleak day, year or month seem brighter.
In this month’s issue, meet a few of the hundreds of volunteers in the Mankato area. These individuals have taken their time before and during the pandemic delivering food for the BackPack Program and Meals on Wheels, meeting with their Caring Connection friends and serving up breakfast at Holy Grounds.
Though each one volunteers in their own way, they all came to the same conclusion: Volunteering is their passion because people are their passion.
Also in this issue:
Get involved, too! Check out the different organizations in the community to volunteer. There’s something for everyone from animal shelters to educating young and aspiring entrepreneurs. Best thing to do is to search for a need in your community. In Mankato and the surrounding areas, go to mankatounitedway.org/volunteer to begin looking.
Kat Baumann’s comic this month features the great walking trails in the Mankato area, plus all the reasons to check them out! (Hint: No bloodsuckers.)
Head up to Shakopee this month to Sever’s Corn Maze and Fall Festival! This year, they celebrate their 22nd year and are open through Nov. 1.
Check out Dan Greenwood’s feature on Kato Burger Pit. The campus-area restaurant’s initial focus was on American comfort food — Juicy Lucys, milkshakes and all. But since May, the burger joint introduced an additional menu: Indian dishes.
