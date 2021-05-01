The best inspiration I find day to day is usually from people right here in this community — there’s nothing quite like the folk from Mankato.
Recently, as we geared up and put this issue together, one quote I thought particularly resonated was in reporter Dan Greenwood’s Let’s Eat! story:
“My grandmother told me that if you do a job you love, then you will never work a day in your life,” said the owner of TNT Eats, Greg Taylor.
And, man, was Taylor’s grandmother correct. I think that most of Mankato’s residents and business owners take this advice to heart. There are so many thriving aspects to Mankato, and yes, we may be a little biased in thinking so (after all, this is Mankato Magazine). Yet, just look around.
During the pandemic, Mankato stuck together. Neighbors offered to go shopping for those who couldn’t or preferred not to go out early on during shutdowns; local restaurants offered free meals to those scraping by; and, for the most part, people masked up to keep each other safe.
But before the pandemic, Mankato thrived and prospered in many aspects. The first year I moved here, shortly after graduating high school, showed me the community at its best. More specifically, the welcoming and smiling strangers were abundant. A vast difference from what I was accustomed to.
More specifically, as I moved to Mankato, I noticed the energy the community has, especially in its businesses. Tune Town, now in Old Town, was my first introduction to this captivating vibe — I bought my first record from this business when it was at River Hills Mall. The Coffee Hag introduced me to a welcoming environment and a delicious caffeine buzz. These businesses, and many more, embody Taylor’s grandmother’s advice; step into any establishment and you will witness that these business owners share their passion for service and products.
The energy keeps on giving in this town — Big Ideas, right? Area businesses we showcased in this month’s issue are those whose products are used throughout the nation and world. Though we can’t feature every single business that fits this bill — there are a lot — we are pretty sure many others follow that same motto: If you do a job you love, then you’ll never work a day in your life. In this month’s cover story, we spoke with Vetter Stone, Dotson Iron Castings and Linder Enterprises to share their history and passion, and give readers a taste of what makes Mankato proud.
Also in this issue:
Hobby farms are in. Check out Jean Lundquist’s feature on local hobby farms. There are plenty of goat pictures. Plus, get a family date in the books at Ruby Ranch near Pemberton or satiate a pizza craving at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm in rural Waseca.
Let’s Eat! Talks with Greg Taylor from TNT Eats. The food truck quickly became a Mankato favorite featuring all kinds of wonderfully slow-cooked meats. Taylor’s food really warms up any soul, and he loves what he does. Keep a lookout — TNT Eats plans on opening a restaurant in Old Town Mankato.
Meet another person who loves his job — Justin Ek from Bellissimo Paints and Coatings in this month’s Familiar Faces.
