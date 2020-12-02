December is for endings. And beginnings.
The winter solstice arrives at 5:02 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21. The Old Farmer's Almanac charts the sunrise in the 56001 area code at 7:48 a.m. and the sunset at 4:40 p.m. for 8 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.
But from there, we're Minnesota stubborn. The days don’t get longer until Dec. 25, when we gain one minute. And what a day to gain some light.
We gain another minute by Dec. 27 and another by Dec. 29. Another by the 30th and another by Jan. 1, to go with our New Year's celebrations.
From there, if you're an optimist, the situation gets better.
And we can only hope the election will also be over by December.
----------------------------------------------------
The 1896 Mankato post office closed in October and is now dark and empty. I’ll miss looking out my office window across the street to see the daily activity.
People waiting in line patiently, many sending packages to families far away, perhaps on different continents where things are not so good. But here they can walk into an inspiring building built with engineering and heavy cranes and with beautiful stone dug out of the ground not more than a few miles away.
The changing light of the seasons turned the 125-year-old Kasota stone of the post office a slightly different color. The low sun of autumn sunsets creates a brilliant reddish glow. The bright reflection of white winter snow highlighted the gleaming stone.
One of the matriarchs of the Vetter Stone company was one of few who could point to where the original post office was adjoined to the addition that doubled its size. Talk about a growth industry.
And the post office represents all of these things that were great now and in the past. Think of the Pony Express and the ever stoic and vigilant words of “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."
And now, only developers with huge tax breaks can stop the mail. And they really can’t stop it, they can only displace it. The mail will go on.
Even the people who swore an oath to protect all the things that make our country great are trying to end the Postal Service. They want to “defund” it by removing mail-sorting machines and wheeling away the signature blue boxes that stand as a familiar symbol that we can connect with our countrymen far away.
This in a year where mail-in ballots quadrupled in number.
The Mankato post office moved to a rather uninspiring building near the skyscrapers. The carvings and glass and polished iron tables were replaced with Fed Ex-like countertops, surgical light, and rocket red painted walls with big emblazoned numbers “56001” — as if we didn’t know where we are.
----------------------------------------------------
The joy of Election Day has ended.
They boarded up the stores on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.
A Target spokesperson said it was precaution to keep with the company's priority of keeping their team and guests safe.
The feds sent in 15 paralegals to take election complaints.
On the day where Americans are expected to speak loudly about their government, people are hunkering down. Consider that message.
At the Mall of America, they put on more security out of "an abundance of caution," a phrase that seems all too common lately.
Still one could take solace in some things not affected by elections.
There was no widespread boarding up of buildings in Kentucky, one of the reddest of red states. It was the first state called to go for President Donald Trump on Election Night, with only a small portion of the vote official.
Things are pretty predictable in Kentucky, and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear can only hope they'll stay that way for him. If economic growth is good for incumbents, then Beshear may be OK.
Kentucky bourbon makers stockpiled a modern-era record amount of products aging in warehouses. A report shows more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon are being stored there — the most since 1967, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. We'll need that at some point this year, I'm sure.
Beshear hailed it as a great milestone, though as a Democratic governor in a red state, I'm sure he'd wished the voters had drunk more of the bourbon instead of storing it.
Still, as thousands of Kentuckians are employed at distilleries, the governor had to note it “represents our history and future." One cannot ask much more than that.
Yes, December is for darkness and endings, but also for light and renewal. By the feast of the epiphany on Jan. 6, we will have gained 11 minutes of daylight.
---------------------------------------------------
Joe Spear is editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
