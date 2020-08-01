When I was growing up the Little League baseball season was winding down in August and back to school shopping was in the offing.
We had only memories of the home run, the play at the plate and the wicked spiking I took tagging a guy trying to steal third. Yes, Little League. I still have the scar. Not on my lower leg or foot, but on the forearm of my glove hand.
You might say the runner "came in high."
But by August this year, the Little League teams, the town teams and the amateurs will still be playing as COVID distancing rules were just relaxed and allowed teams to play actual games around July 1.
This year baseball has turned into a COVID game of catch where you have to sanitize the ball after each touch.
Still, players begged to get back on their own field of dreams.
Many of the Mankato MoonDogs arrived late June in Mankato for an abbreviated season of just 40 games instead of the usual 70. They opened July 1.
Tanner Craig, an infielder from Evansville said he tried to stay optimistic working out at home waiting for the season to start.
“It’s just fun to be part of a team again,” he told The Free Press. “To be around 30 guys, just talking baseball again ... it’s good to be back.”
The Mankato Peppers girls fast-pitch softball players were anxious as well.
“The girls have been waiting patiently,” Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association Vice President Matt Mangulis said. “It restores some normalcy for these kids ... just socially being around their team, that’s their favorite thing to do in the summer.”
The Mankato Twins amateur team opened their season on Sunday June 28, but was rained out after three innings
“You’ve never seen 40 guys so happy to be on a ball field,” Twins player Andy Garbers said. Added manager Kris Brenke: “We’re kinda just pushed into the season, but everyone’s still happy to be out there.”
The Minnesota Amateur Baseball state tournament was nearly canceled due to COVID. But the hearty and baseball-loving folks of New Ulm and Springfield agreed to hold the tournament even if fans could not attend the beautifully renovated Johnson Park in New Ulm.
The venue has quite a history. The good folks of New Ulm and those who shop there agreed to use $1.4 million in local RENU sales tax money for renovation of the facility complete with a graphic of a swinging ball player atop the German Street entrance as an ode to all the great players who dug in at home plate.
In 2014, the field celebrated its 75th anniversary, an event former Free Press Sports Editor Jim Rueda captured.
Players and fans came from across the country to celebrate the jewel of a ballfield in a town known for its storied baseball history.
Built by American workers who needed jobs during the Great Depression, it was a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project completed in 1939. The park was named after Fred W. Johnson, a civic leader and president of the New Ulm Park Association.
Ken Rockvam played on the New Ulm midget team in 1951 that took a game from the big boys in Minneapolis winning the Aquatennial championship.
He told Rueda that Johnson Park gave players a thrill just for walking out on the field taking your position.
"I came up as a kid playing around town and to actually get to play a game in Johnson Park was something special," he said. "That was a dream we all had as kids."
Other players remembered the old-time wooden scoreboard that had to be changed each inning by kids of the scoreboard crew.
Baseball fields have long represented romantic notions in American story.
New Ulm isn’t the only place with a storied field. Franklin Rogers Park, which got a $3 million stunning renovation a year or so ago, hosted all manner of teams, including the MoonDogs and the Mankato Mets.
Early MoonDog players to grace Franklin Rogers include Curtis Granderson who played for the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees and five other Major League teams. Brandon Crawford, the World champion San Francisco Giants shortstop, also made a stop at “The Frank.”
Some 15 other players for the MoonDogs or their predecessor the “Mashers” went on to play in the Major Leagues.
New Ulm’s baseball tradition hath wrought 16 state championship teams including VFW, Legion, high school and town teams.
In the great baseball movie Bull Durham, Annie Savoy, a minor league team groupie played by Susan Sarandon, quotes the great American poet and newspaperman Walt Whitman talking about baseball.
Annie says at the end of the movie “Walt Whitman once said, ‘I see great things in baseball. It’s our game, the American game. It will repair our losses and be a blessing to us.’ You could look it up.”
Turns out writer Brian Cronin of the Los Angeles Times did look it up and after checking all of Whitman’s writing, didn’t find the quote.
But he did find conversations with Whitman chronicled by one of his early fans that contains all the elements of the Savoy knowledge bowl quiz question. Cronin concludes it is an accurate paraphrase. And wouldn’t that be a disappointment if it wasn’t
From the hard scrabble fields of Little League, to the glorious night in the small town ballparks, baseball is needed, now more than ever, to as Whitman says, “repair our losses.”
