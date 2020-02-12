Grow bags are finicky, but worth your time
We are deep in the throes of what some say is the best part of the gardening season. Those who believe the season begins in spring and ends in autumn are missing the season of hopes and dreams, planning and learning.
One thing I’ve done some studying of is how to make the best use of my grow bags, as I’ve made quite an investment in them and the soil to put in them.
I’ve never had luck growing things in pots, mostly because I’ve not been good at giving the plants enough water. The bags require even more water than pots, so I need to be purposefully diligent about watering them. I learned this the hard way. The blight I thought I had last year turned out to be that I was unintentionally killing my plants from thirst.
Because my bags are fabric rather than plastic or something less permeable, they dry out quicker and need even more water than pots I’ve used. Oh well, I’ve already made the investment, and they are lighter and easier to move than pots.
In addition to needing more water than plants in the ground, they also need more fertilizer. The plants entire universe is that one little bag, and the need to keep the plants fed is more important. Especially heavy feeders, such as corn, tomatoes and cabbage, can run out of nutrients more quickly.
Replacing the soil in the bags every year is not only not necessary but also expensive. The soil will be viable for two to three years if kept healthy. I’m adding some coir (COY-er) material to the bags this year to keep the soil loose enough for the roots to expand and support strong plants.
Coir is made from the shells of coconuts, and though it’s not a bit local, it’s very sustainable and can be used in place of peat to amend soil. It’s not made from coca, so it’s not harmful to pets.
Almost all vegetables can be grown in bags, unless you like long-rooted crops like carrots, some radishes and parsnips. However, there are short carrots that grow well in heavy clay soil and also in grow bags. I planted some last year, and though it was late, I managed a pretty good crop out of just one bag. My short, round radishes also did well.
Other vegetables I will be growing in bags this year include zucchini, eggplant, potatoes, sweet potatoes and peppers. Some say corn can also be grown well in bags. If I have an extra one after all the other stuff is planted, I might give it a try. Or more likely. I’ll try another variety of tomato if I have an extra bag.
Of course, herbs and flowers can also be grown in the bags. In fact, I’m thinking about planting mint in a bag, then burying the bag in the ground. Mint is such a prolific spreading plant, the bag might keep it contained to just one area rather than taking over the world.
I prefer planting bags to square-foot gardening; weeding is almost nonexistent with bags. It’s easier with square foot gardening, in addition to being a more efficient use of garden space, but it’s still a time-consuming chore. I think square-foot gardening is best suited for small garden spaces and raised bed gardening.
From my bags, I occasionally pulled out a dandelion or wayward miscreant weed of another sort, but that was it. It was so easy, it made me lazy. I did miss weeding baby carrots, though. That requires such laser focus in the garden, it helps me keep my aging brain sharp. Baby carrots are VERY tiny.
This year, my garden bed will be used exclusively for plants that vine, like squash and the like. Cucumbers will again climb the chain link fence that (mostly) keeps varmints out, and everything else will be in my somewhat unattractive, though very efficient bags.
I spent last fall with my leg in a cast, and then, my arm in a cast as well when I fell off the knee scooter they gave me to get around. I know — graceful, right? My garden did not get cleaned out. But there is a section of it still under tarps from last winter, so I will have some space to engage my vines without too much competition from weeds.
Good lord willing, I will always have a garden — in addition to my bags.
