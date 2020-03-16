From the safety of the house, we kept the kids away from the windows so they couldn’t see the series of dog copulations. In between encounters, we would go outside and try to lure Pony away. Wherever she went, Dover man-on-manned her, always stuck to the side that separated her from the house.
Still, we tried our last best bet to peel her away: We waved her tennis ball around. “Come here, Pony. Come here.” Pony is mad for her tennis ball. I mean, totally, completely obsessed with it. I got into my centerfield to homeplate cock, a wayback launch of my arm. “Look! Look what I have!”
A primitive fetching and chasing instinct in Pony briefly clicked on and she crept toward us. Dover barked. Pony blinked. The dirty-deed instinct overrode the chasing one. She side-faced us and slinked beyond our grasp. The dogs ran off into the ravine together like tragic Shakespearean teenagers.
“Fine psycho canines,” we said.
After a few days and a completed deed, Dover’s eyes softened, and a smile cracked his gigantic noggin. The next morning, he was gone.
Pony returned to her regular ways of following the kids to the trampoline and back, dropping her tennis ball on their feet for them to throw, and coiling up in a sweet curly-cue on a rug in the kitchen at night. Over the weeks, she turned mellow and rounded out in the middle.
“Mom, Pony is getting fat,” said Youngest.
“Mom, Pony seems hungry,” said Son.
“Mom,” said Daughter. “There’s something wrong with Pony.”
“Nice job,” I said to Pony.
“She’s knocked-up,” Husband said, petting her long nose on down her spine.
She dropped a tennis ball at our feet and waited for us to throw it.
■■■■
The Pony-Tennis Ball Game goes like this: We throw the tennis ball out into the cornfield or into Seven Mile Creek. She finds it pretty easily. Fetches it. Brings it halfway back. Drops it. Then pretends to look for it some more by sniffing around in the grass for a few minutes until she rediscovers it, exactly where she left it, acts startled, and brings it back to us.
“What a weirdo,” I say. “Why does she do that?”
“She’s playing a trick on herself,” Husband says.
“Dogs don’t do that,” I say. “They’re not that smart.”
“Pony’s smart,” he says.
Pony is fixed in the ready-to-fetch-the-ball position. She stares at the soaking wet tennis ball. Throw it. Throw it. Throw it.
A Tyrannosaurus Rex could roar in her ear and she wouldn’t stop staring at the ball.
“Is she?” I say.
■■■■
Nine weeks after Dover’s visit, in the heat of July, we were ready to welcome Pony’s litter into the family. We had bets going on how many puppies were in there. Though I had nothing more than childhood memories of farm dogs breeding uncontrolled and seemingly inconsequentially, I stood over Pony, cupped my hands along her middle and pretended to examine her condition with veterinary skill for my kids’ entertainment.
“Oh, here’s one. There’s another.” I had my kids put their hands on a bulge (probably a rib) and said. “Feel right there? That’s a puppy.” I stared up at the ceiling and scrunched up my forehead while groping around Pony’s abdomen. Pony endured this examination like a trooper. “Four, I’d say.”
The kids seemed satisfied and eager for what was sure to be the most magical, amazing, furry, YouTube-able, adorable event of our lives.
We set up a whelping corner in the kitchen, as well as one on the sunny south porch, so Pony could choose where she wanted to deliver. We had kept careful track of the days and knew delivery was eminent. Aside from lying around more regularly and showing slightly diminishing interest in her tennis ball, Pony didn’t exhibit any signs of preparedness.
“It seems like she should be doing something,” I said to Husband. “Like nesting. Collecting stuff. Comfort items.”
Pony just stared at the door.
One morning, Youngest got up extra early, snuck downstairs into the kitchen, and opened the door. Later, he said he had wanted to get the mail. Getting the mail was a chore allotted to “big kids,” a category which he now felt he belonged in. When he opened the door and went out, Pony went out, too.
Hours later, after Pony had not come back, I would interrogate him about the details of these moments.
I slid an over-easy egg onto his plate and buttered a piece of toast. “So, you opened the door, and then what?” I asked. I smashed a knife through the toast and split it two. Gave him one.
“There were lots of bugs out,” he said. He bit his toast.
“Right,” I said. “And Pony?”
He dunked his toast into the bulbous yolk. “She went out.”
“Right. And did she go down the driveway with you?”
He nibbled the dripping toast and chewed. “I think so.” He dropped his fork and scratched a gnat bite on his wrist.
“Really think.” I closed my eyes to demonstrate how people really think. “Did Pony go to the end of the driveway with you.”
He squeezed his eyes shut. He nodded. “Yes. She did.” He opened his eyes. He scratched. “I need some stuff on it.”
I pressed on about Pony. “And then, after you got the mail out of the mailbox, did she come back to the house with you?”
He closed his eyes again. He opened them. “A little bit,” he said. He stabbed his fork into his egg white, picked it up, and shook it until a piece broke off.
“She came a little bit down the driveway?”
“Yes. A little ways.” He put a wiggling egg white in his mouth. “Like half the way.”
“And then where did she go?”
He squeezed his eyes closed. Harder. He swallowed and then clenched his jaw. Wrinkles appeared on his brow. He held his breath and started shaking. Then he exhaled and shrugged. “I don’t know. Into the creek maybe. She disappeared.”
I waited for him to say something else. He didn’t.
“Did she go into the creek?” I said. “Dogs don’t disappear.”
Outside, the sky was complaining rain.
Pony, our beloved dog, delivery imminent, had disappeared.
