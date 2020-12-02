The neighbor texted me one afternoon while I was at work. I tapped the message and gazed at a photo of my dog, Polar Bear, standing alongside his German Shepherd girlfriend in the neighbor’s doorway. Polar Bear is staring up at the camera, smiling. His girlfriend is staring at him adoringly.
“Reunited!” the message read. “Such a gentleman,” the neighbor wrote. “He knocked on our door.”
Oh my word, I thought. He really takes the cake. I called my husband to go and pick him up.
“I was wondering where he went,” he said. “The wind is coming from the south. He must have smelled her.”
“That’s like two miles away,” I said. “No way.” But of course Polar Bear had smelled her and it pushed him over the edge. He just couldn’t wait anymore.
Polar Bear’s girlfriend is a lovely dog with long brown fur and perky ears. They met on the gravel road when the girlfriend was getting walked a few years ago, and now, if Polar Bear sees her on the road from the kitchen, he loses his doggy mind.
More than once, I have had to cut short a shower because I can hear him moaning and howling and practically crying to be let out. You’ve never heard such a pathetic display of longing. With soap in my wet hair and a towel around me, I run downstairs to open the door, so Polar Bear can go greet her. She’s pretty and friendly and she likes to play fight and chase. I can see why Polar Bear likes her.
When he doesn’t see her for a while, the pining builds up until he can’t wait anymore. He just has to go over there and knock on the door for a visit.
Unfortunately for him, he’s going to be in for a long wait in November since deer hunting season is upon us. He can’t be out of the yard or even in the yard alone during deer hunting season.
Not only do I not want him to get his butt accidentally blasted, I also know how he is: if Polar Bear sees a hunter out there trying to be sneaky while waiting, Polar Bear would dart right over there and blow the hunter’s cover and annoy the hunters and test their patience.
For the time being, Polar Bear has to stay in the house and get walked on the leash. His dates with his girlfriend are going to have to wait, and he’s going to have to be patient, which he’s not very good at. Then again, he doesn’t have the best role models. I’m impatient. The kids are impatient. My husband is impatient. We want what we want when we want it. Which is always now.
For instance, who won the election last night? I want to know now. I understand, of course, the reasons we can’t have those answers yet, and I appreciate the care and methodology of counting every single ballot, to the last one. That’s how it should be. I just wish it could be faster.
Waiting and having our patience tested is where we find ourselves today, the morning after November 3. As I write this, I have refreshed Twitter approximately 10,000 times since 10 p.m. last night.
We still don’t know the outcome, and then we don’t know what the outcome of the outcome will be. Will there be a clear cut winner and a graceful loser? Unlikely, but maybe. Will the outcome be contested and get nasty? Very possibly. I can catastrophize about this kind of stuff easily, and have for at least the past year. My patience has been stretched, exhausted, and tested again and again.
Yet, somehow, just when I think I’m going to snap, I muster up just a bit more and plug along again, even if “plugging along” actually means staying home, avoiding public places as much as possible, and being mindful of the other objective reality testing taxing our endurance, a public health crisis. Refilling my patience has taken more creativity on my part. Lots of time outside and ruthless cleaning of the house and eating everything in sight seem to be the three most effective restorative measures.
I like to look at that picture of Polar Bear with his girlfriend. He’s so happy in it. He’s been rewarded.
What will our reward be? Do we even deserve one? I would like to think that a functioning democracy would be nice, and that we’ve earned that. I would like to think that a reliable vaccine is right around the corner, and that we’ve earned that, too.
I would like to think that with a functioning democracy and a vaccine, we can really start addressing all that’s wrong with our relationships, our communities, states, country. I like to think that we’ll have time for that, then.
Why didn’t we have time before? Because we didn’t make it, I guess.
We deserve a reward after all this waiting. Right?
Yes, we’ve waited and been patient. But I’m not sure we’ve worked hard enough to make things better. I know I haven’t.
The wind is blowing from the south, which means it’s going to be another warm day, a small reward for people who may not deserve it.
