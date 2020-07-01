We were covered in mud, the puppies and me, and I was bug bit to high heaven. I picked up the laundry basket and climbed out of the crevice with Pony at my heels. The den was maybe 30 feet from the front door. She had been right here the entire time. She’d heard every time I called for her. She just hadn’t wanted to be found. Some bitches like to be alone, the vet had said. And sure enough, when it came time for her to deliver, Pony preferred isolation.
Before I brought the puppies in the house for their bath, I set down the basket and threw Pony’s ball. She raced after it, chewed it, and sat outside under a cedar tree and took a nap.
I filled the kitchen sink with warm water. One by one, I scrubbed the mud from Pony’s puppies and then rinsed them until the water ran clear. I placed them in a heap on a blanket in the corner where they, too, promptly fell asleep. I photographed them and sent the images to pretty much everybody I knew in the whole world.
Next, I went outside, turned on the hose, and called Pony for a bath outside.
“What did you like about that old hole? Huh?” I asked her. I shampooed her back and massaged her fur. “Cool down there?” I rubbed her ears and her neck. Dog hair came out in clumps. Yuck. I shook them off. “No bugs. Nice and private.” I remembered my six births of my six kids in bright, shiny, sanitary hospital rooms with a dozen people wandering in and out and how I always wanted to shout “Get away from me!” but didn’t because I was too polite and how I wished I could have given birth in a small, dark closet in a basement with a bone in my mouth.
Pony has the best face. I stroked my thumb along her jawline and her nose and cleaned the gunk from the corners of her chocolate eyes. “You’re a smart girl, aren’t you?” I said. She shook her whole body, drying her fur in the July heat and pelting me with loose hair and water droplets.
***
For a week or two, Pony was a pretty devoted mother, rarely leaving her pups. Soon, though, she grew tired of their constant needs and was visibly relieved when they began eating solid foods. As they got older and more playful and ambulatory, it seemed as though Pony was leading them on extended walks in an effort to get rid of them. One early morning, our neighbor came by in his pickup truck and carefully unloaded them one by one back into our yard after Pony had taken her brood for a sun’s-up stroll to their place. Was it an innocent stroll? I wondered. I asked Pony and she wouldn’t look me in the eye. She seemed to sigh.
Finally, after eight weeks, the new owners of the puppies had all claimed theirs and made arrangements to take them to their forever homes. Pony focused all her attention on her ball.
All the puppies were gone, except Polar Bear.
The minute I touched him I knew that he was my dog. Pony will be a one litter and done mother. Mostly, she allows me to take care of Polar Bear. When I get mad at him and want to shame him into behaving, I always say, “I pulled you out of a hole.” He responds really well to my martyr-syndrome mothering.
***
Polar Bear smells. He smells like snow and he smells like cheese and he smells like the boot he chewed up last night. He smells like the squirrel he killed and the cat he didn’t. He smells like a knit stocking cap he shredded and the paper towels he unrolled. He smells like the pizza crust and cream of mushroom soup can he dug out of the garbage. Polar Bear smells like the ravine. He smells like the clay. He smells like the sand. He smells like tree roots, mushrooms, and jack-in-the-pulpits. He smells like deer droppings. He smells like a gopher hole. He smells like moss. On some days, he smells like rocks and sticks. On other days, after the farmer has gone, he smells like crap.
Mostly, he smells like the hole he was born in, a den on the banks of Seven Mile Creek. He smells like a cool escape from a July sun. He smells like freshly scraped earth and a rotting log ceiling. He smells like the dark. He smells like worm burrows and spores. He smells like a sodden disguise from coyotes. His coat is drenched in the scent of birth pangs and afterbirth and the membrane sacs of his siblings. His breath is a tinged with an ancient animal instinct. On his breath hangs an elegy to a watery lifesource. And, always, always, Polar Bear smells like wet dog.
