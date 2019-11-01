As far as I can tell, I planted an acer platanoides 'Schwedleri” Norway maple in my front yard about 25 years ago.
I chose this tree due to my experience seeing one at my sister's home in St. Paul. It had the most stunning gold leaves in the fall; so bright they would light up her backyard at night when the moon was out.
It was like a natural neon light.
After that point, the Schwedler maple was destined for the center of my front yard. And for 25 years, I've waited for it to change colors to the bright gold. It hasn't happened.
I eventually learned I was not properly informed about the Schwedler maple until sometime a few decades later when my sister recalled having to take down her huge Schwedler at great cost. When I mentioned how I loved the gold color of it and that I had no such luck with mine, she mentioned in passing, “Oh no, it doesn't turn color every year.”
Doh!
How could I have been so ... inattentive?
The Schwedler maple was imported from Europe in the 1890s and has been described as a fine tree for urban settings as pollution does not seem to bother it, and it provides tremendous dense shade. It can grow in any soil and partial or full sun.
It does however have shallow roots that can pop out of the ground and disrupt sidewalks after years of growth.
The New York City Central Park Conservancy notes the location of several Schwedler maples directly south and east of Conservatory Water. The Conservancy calls the trees “distinctive.”
The Schwedler can be cause for disappointment if one does not know what one is looking for at the nursery. A fine 1978 article by the New York Times titled “The red maple that didn't stay red” recounts the unfortunate mistake of one consumer who wanted to get a tree his neighbor had that stayed red all summer. The Times correctly pointed out that the buyer must beware in purchasing maples. Seems the disappointed man purchased a Schwedler instead of a Crimson King, though the two seemed identical when he bought it. The Crimson King stays red all summer.
The Schwedler is not above raising the ire of some intense gardeners.
Carole A. Brown, writing at ecosystemgardening.com, was clearly fed up with her neighbor's Schwedler maple. In a blog post that goes on for hours, it seems, she excoriates the Schwedler as the “most hated plants”
“You may have noticed by now that invasive plants make me a little angry as well as the people who continue to plant invasives, and especially the people who continue to sell invasive plants. Or rather, they really TICK ME OFF.”
Don't sugarcoat it CAROLE A. BROWN!
She continues: “So I’m going to start a new series in which I highlight a specific invasive plant, where I’ll discuss what makes that plant such a problem and how we can eradicate them from our landscapes.”
The action taking is laudable here.
It's worth quoting Carole extensively because it isn't often you see a gardener with enough rage to be in an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. "Taking down" all Schwedler maples would be just fine for "Terminator Carole."
She continues: “Here’s why I hate Norway Maples:
“This is one dirty tree, dropping trash at all seasons, including flower buds, two crops of seeds, twigs, branches, and copious amounts of leaves.
"It sheds large branches from the top, then re-sprouts along the trunk. Every time the wind blows large branches fall from the top of the tree, making me very nervous about my roof.
"It makes a LOT of seedlings. I spend way too much time every spring and summer in an attempt to hand pull all of them.”
"Nothing grows underneath them. My flower beds along this neighbor's fenceline are empty. Every year I try to fill in these beds, and every year I watch in sadness as everything dies.
"It is the last tree to lose its leaves in the fall, often not until after Thanksgiving, which means that having my gutters cleaned is a game of Russian roulette. Will the leaves fall before it snows? It’s been a hit and miss proposition.
"I fear for my two dogs safety when they are in the yard. One of those falling branches would hurt them badly."
Threats to the dogs has to be the last straw.
I must say, my Schwedler does not exhibit the bad behaviors noted by Carole. Of course, I've not cursed it or spoke ill to it either.
The folks at Wonderopolis.com say scientists believe speaking nicely to plants may help them grow. Plants need carbon dioxide and talking to them provides material benefits. Not sure it works even if you curse them. That's another tough question for the folks at Wonderopolis, but it seems Carole could come to terms with her neighbor's Schwedler if she tried a little kindness.
Forecasters predicted the fall colors would be stunning this year due to all the rain we've had, and it appears we're on pace for another rainfall record. By the time you read this, fall colors may be at or near their peak.
So all the factors were in place for my Schwedler to make its once in 25-year appearance in its beautiful gold fall suit. Signs are hopeful. I see a tinge of gold taking over the greenish leaves.
This could be the year, and that would be worth celebrating.
