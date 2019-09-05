Back-to-school has meaning for community
With the back-to-school season upon us, it's worth recognizing how big a role education plays in the Greater Mankato area.
Education is the cornerstone of what makes a community great. It directly feeds a community's economic success and cultural growth. Education serves as a safeguard to preserving the natural environment and fuels physical and mental well-being.
These are things that can be taken for granted, so it's worth turning up the volume.
Communities that have an educational culture seem different even when just meeting people on the street. This struck me when I was touring Northwestern University with my daughter in Evanston, Illinois. Everywhere you went people were noticing you were not from there, but they were willing to help you get where you were going without asking.
It was a welcoming feeling. People didn't just “go about their business” if they saw you needed something.
I also have been in places that were not supported by an educational culture. Suburban Philadelphia for example. I remember being in a Fed Ex line and the guy ahead of me was just short of funds for this package. He was maybe $1 short.
Being a Minnesota Nice type of person, I offered the dollar so we could all get our business done. The clerk was in a state of shock and said something like, “I wish all my customers were from Minnesota.”
Minnesotans are generous because they were “taught” through education the value of generosity.
Back in the mid-1980s, Minnesota was famously called the “brainpower” state by former DFL Gov. Rudy Perpich. Think about that for a moment. Of all the things a politician might call a state — for example, the “Empire” state as in New York or the “Show Me” state like Missouri — the Minnesota governor goes with Brainpower.
It may be a small thing, but it resonated with people and became an underlying theme with which we came to identify.
Our state not only touts education, it supports it in real ways. We have one of the biggest and most extensive systems of state colleges and universities. While some have criticized this system as duplicative in some cases, you have to appreciate the unfettered and robust access it affords.
If you can't find an affordable post-secondary education in Minnesota, you're not trying very hard.
And importantly, Minnesota is moving to market-based educational systems. Schools are listening to what employers and students need to garner well-paying and sustainable careers.
A recent local case is a good example of that. South Central College recently expanded its welding program that will double the number of students they can train. It was a remarkable event that this move was met with all manner of recognition on social media and in the public discussion.
Business and education partnerships are promoted here. Each year, Greater Mankato Growth gives an award to a business partnership with education that has shown great success for economic vitality.
Our educational infrastructure is also a plus.
There are likely fewer regional centers the size of Mankato that can count three four-year institutions and two two-year schools within 12 minutes of each other.
We've seen the studies that show the economic impact of MSU alone is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, but the wealth generated by the education delivered to students far exceeds the measurable monetary value of the institutions' payouts.
A community becomes stronger and greater when more of its members are well-educated. The Mankato area has a population where 70 percent of the residents have some post-secondary education. That's slightly higher than the Minnesota average of 65 percent.
When it comes to college degrees, we also are above average. Mankato has 37 percent with a bachelor's degree or higher compared to a state average of 34 percent.
But education also offers softer benefits perhaps not easily monetized into an economy but, nonetheless, have an impact on the quality of life.
Education allows people to understand other cultures. We would not be able to overcome prejudices, racial or other, without education.
Education fosters creative solutions to problems because critical thinking has to be taught.
Education shines light on the environment. The importance of the relationship between the physical world and human existence doesn't happen without education.
Education promotes understanding of the human body and the human condition.
Education fosters working together.
Education creates understanding that is the basis for compromise.
Educational institutions are the biggest promoters of science, languages and arts.
Education also has been called the great equalizer. People are born with different skills and talents that the market doesn't automatically recognize. But education can help people discover those innate skills and talents and develop new ones.
And public education is mostly free and available to all without exception.
Our country still faces inequalities and racial divides, but just think where we would be without public educational infrastructure that was based on the “educational theory” that “all men are created equal.”
Joe Spear is editor of Mankato Magazine. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
