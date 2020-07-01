We are reassured, in these unusual times, when any ritual remains unchanged. Thus, I eagerly plunged into my contribution to the “Best of” issue of the magazine, reprising last year’s granting of the inaugural STEINIE awards – with categories not included elsewhere in the issue.
May I remind you of the unique rules? Except for the category of favorite all-time restaurant, there was only one vote: that of yours truly. Also, I wanted to include a new category: greatest local superhero. That is not some comic book or blockbuster movie hero, but someone who lives among us. Eligible candidates, however, overwhelmed the category. They were checking us out at the grocery and hardware stores. They were driving trucks that brought goods to the stores or packages ordered online to our houses. Superhero candidates also were the postal workers getting us the mail, utility and appliance repair folks, day care and nursing home workers, pharmacists, and reporters and the media bringing us the information we needed. And of course, they were the doctors and nurses and other frontline health care workers striving to keep our bodies and minds functioning. So just like PPE, there were not enough capes to go around for our real-life superheroes. Give each one a STEINIE!
Last year we had seven categories; several of them, such as Best Malted Milk and Restaurant Wine List, have been nixed this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of new categories invented means we can award these five:
1) Favorite Mankato restaurant of all time: A couple of months back, I wrote about Mankato’s late, great Michaels, proclaiming it my all-time local favorite. I invited reader response, and it seems I am not alone. In my informal survey, Katha of St. Peter told me that when she came from New York to college in St. Paul, she loved meeting her Aunt Olga and Uncle Irvie from Iowa for special meals at Michaels. The Q-man, returning to this page for the first time in a decade, remembered a number of special times there, and especially the immense copper popcorn bowl. Dr. Mike told me it was Michaels where he discovered the sublime voice of Chad Mitchell in their Walnut Room. Several people asked if I remembered their Bird Bath martinis. Although I never tried one, I do remember them, and suspect it was all a ruse to give plausible deniability to businessmen accused of enjoying, in that Mad Men era, a three-martini lunch.
I was surprised no one weighed in for the Century Club, but my survey was maybe untimely, as it was right when most of our attention was being consumed by the new plague. I did get one strong vote for Cub’s, with its great Chinese food out on “the Prairie.” Plus, Jim said, Cub Ferris’ five enormous shrimp for just $5 helped seal the deal with his future wife.
A STEINIE to Michaels!
2) Neighbor of the Year: In these times, a helpful neighbor is so comforting, especially when we see fewer friends and family. You no doubt have your own nominee here; I have two. With every snowstorm, neighbor Kevin cannot wait to fire up his snowblower at 6 a.m. He clears his own sidewalk and driveway, then does ours and a couple of other neighbors’, then does our entire alley, where most of us have our garages. I don’t know how many big storms he’s battled over the last couple of years, but it’s amazing. If Kevin doesn’t get us out, Terry will. Plus, Terry brings me a hunk of venison sausage for Christmas every year. A tie: STEINIES to Kevin and Terry.
3) Best columnist: My own column is a fulfillment of a junior high dream: That’s when I started reading Joseph Kraft and other newspaper and magazine columnists -- Pat Reusse, Riley the Eye – I could fill this entire space with names. Since the rules prevent me from naming myself, and since last year’s winner, Mark Fischenich, is ineligible, I bestow the award on a writer who is consistently amusing and insightful -- and often quirky: Tim Krohn, please accept a STEINIE!
4) Cruelest Month (annually in honor of T.S. Eliot) – Was it March? Not because of the weather, which this year was rather tame. But it was March 17 when we all got slammed with the order to “hunker down” because of the virus. April is also a candidate because it was the first full-month preview of how dramatically our lives would change. Or maybe May, when Minnesotans love to get out to celebrate the end of a six-month winter. Instead, Mother’s Day and graduation parties and spring sports, all disrupted. Now just imagine a July without parades… Hmm, NO STEINIE here this year!
5) Story of the Year? No contest: COVID-19. The George Floyd story was still metastasizing as this went to press, yet COVID’s vast social and economic disruption seems to overshadow every story this year. Reluctantly, a STEINIE to “the COVID.”
Like so much else in COVID times – staff meetings, birthday parties, graduations – the STEINIES are virtual. But hey, cut out this page and tape it to some cardboard, and treasure it forever!
