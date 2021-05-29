Old Settlers’ picnic proved big success
June 11, 1924
Although many of the Old Settlers who populated the Mapleton area were no longer with them, children and grandchildren came in their place for the entertainment and the picnic. The program started promptly at 9:30 a.m.
The 1924 picnic was deemed one of the most successful ever, in terms of attendance, program and weather. The morning featured music by the Mapleton band, several soloists and invocations from area preachers. John Goff of Mapleton also talked to the gathering and noted the land the picnic was held on had belonged to an old settler.
Speeches were the main order of the day until mid-afternoon when horse races, foot races and demonstrations of fancy riding and roping were offered. A baseball game closed out the event, and unfortunately, the visiting team from New Richland won on a score of 4 to 2.
Union Labor to give fifth of a day’s pay to food fund
June 11, 1946
The Central Labor Union in Mankato has recommended all members give 20% of a day's pay to the Blue Earth County-North Mankato Emergency Food Fund. The goal was to feed 1,000 children for a month. About 24 unions were represented at the meeting where the vote was taken. During the days between June 15- 25, they hoped to raise $10,000. It wasn’t for local children, however. It was to feed the neediest children overseas.
Police to respond to campus for calls from faculty
June 2, 1970
One day, a Mankato State College professor was detained in his office on campus against his will. Another professor called for police help, but because that person was not a “designated contact” authorized to call police, the call for assistance was rejected by the dispatcher.
Certain persons in positions of authority were listed to be taken seriously in an effort to cut down on prank calls for police and fire.
City Manager Bill Bassett told the City Council that a deal had been worked out with the college that anytime a person identified themselves as a faculty member, police and/or fire personnel would respond to calls on campus.
Retirees see new life in Old Main
June 15, 1984
Once Old Main was the hub of campus activity, when what is now Minnesota State University was located solely near downtown Mankato. Then an upper campus was established on the hill, and eventually lower campus was abandoned by the school.
Sitting empty since the mid-1970s, but still full of memories for many who had been students and staff at the school, an idea came to Irv Samuelson of Mankato: He wanted to save Old Main by creating an apartment complex for older citizens.
The concept was common in southern states but had not taken hold in northern states. Bob Lincoln of Mankato liked the idea, and the two set off on the journey to create what today is Old Main Village. Built in 1922 after the original Old Main burned, the building had deteriorated while sitting empty. Developed by Curt Fisher of Mankato, the building is now a thriving retirement community.
