“If you love somebody, you better tell ‘em right now.”
— song lyric
The couple in the coffee shop were saying, well, you never know ...
They told the barista they had just lost their adult son unexpectedly in the prime of his life. In their grief, they reaffirmed an unquestioned truth: the only constant in this world is change. So often, that change is painful.
In this last column of the year, I want to lift a glass to some who’ve given up their daily presence among us — some who simply moved on, and some who’ve departed this Earthly plane. They all contributed so much to making Greater Mankato a desirable place to live; their absence now makes us poorer. (Forgive me for any omissions: this list is NOT exhaustive, done in mid-November for deadline.)
■■■■
We lost some great public servants. Jerry Huettl was a straight shooter. He was named Mankato’s top cop while I was covering news for KTOE. While many public officials are wary of media types, Jerry and I developed a trusting relationship, covering tumultuous times of excess student drinking, campus riots and high-profile crimes. He loved explaining to me the challenges of police life.
I also covered Tamra Rovney during her city council tenure. She was diligent, humane, and even on the toughest issues, she’d calmly answer questions with that beautiful smile. It was a shock to lose her at 50.
And Jonathan Zierdt: did anyone ever encounter him when he wasn’t smiling? A relentless promoter of our area through Greater Mankato Growth, he also waged a courageous, inspiring and very public battle with cancer.
Speaking of promoters, Sheri Allen oversaw tremendous growth in our local school system before retiring after a decade as superintendent. That growth included many new students and the building of two new schools. Thankfully Sheri still walks among us; she told me she’d take a year off, but we’ll be eagerly anticipating what she does next.
Also still with us: my former colleague, Don Rivet. It’s just that he no longer gets up at two a.m. to come on-air to tell us we need our winter coats today, or that school is cancelled because of the latest blizzard. Don knew he’d have a hectic day when he got a live call on his radio show from Sheri Allen about buses and late starts. These days, you might meet Don walking or biking our area trails.
■■■■
The local music community has been hit particularly hard. That community is deep and diverse, but we will feel the loss, through death, of Sara McKay and Bette Wortman. Sara was a force of nature who lit up any room, a cultural fount who particularly created beauty through choral music.
As a teacher in the public schools, Bette put music into so many young people’s hearts, not to mention that she was one of the best piano accompanists I have ever heard.
Speaking of great choral music: David Dickau is world class, but for decades, we could claim him as our own. After his brilliant final concert with the Minnesota State University choirs last spring, he and Ann have moved to Idaho in retirement to be closer to their children. Not only is he a renowned conductor, his choral compositions are performed around the world.
And when it comes to lighting up a room: how about Ken Freed? So passionate, energetic, eclectic, larger than life; he spent 12 years building up the Mankato Symphony and creating exciting programs, including a jazz series at the Kato Ballroom and the Music on the Hill chamber music series at Good Counsel. Of course, you can still see and hear him at his full-time job as a violist with the Minnesota Orchestra in the Twin Cities.
■■■■
And then there’s David Andreas, a friend since childhood. His Dad and Mom moved here 75 years ago; with his uncle, they revolutionized the world soybean trade right out of little old Mankato, starting with Honeymead (now CHS.) A child of privilege and wealth, David could have coasted through life. Instead he plunged into a banking career and continued his parents’ generous philanthropic legacy: just note how many local buildings bear the Andreas name, or how many arts institutions list the Andreas Foundation at the top of their donor lists. Still David never betrayed a hint of arrogance or superiority. He laughed as readily as his father, loved riding his motorcycle to Mankato or St. Peter (after he and Debbie moved to Minneapolis) to catch some local music. At his memorial last June at the Civic Center, hundreds from all walks of life and all parts of the country came to honor the legacy of one who left us at just 69.
■■■■
So raise a toast to these wonderful ones who made our lives richer. And thanks to all who tell me you read these words. Here’s to a bountiful 2020!
