Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A wintry mix. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.