When legendary artist Jasper Johns, now 90, decided not to make an appearance at the February opening of his highly anticipated exhibition of six decades of print making at Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center, it was left to John Lund, Mankato High School Class of 1968, to be the guest of honor. Lund, a master printer, has worked with Johns since 1973, and since 1983 has been his chief printmaker. In 1996, Lund even moved his family onto Johns’ property in Connecticut to collaborate there in a private studio. Lund is quite the figure in modern art, having also worked with giants Robert Rauschenberg and Larry Rivers. In 2014, Lund had the honor of co-headlining an exhibit with Johns at museums in Connecticut and New York that detailed their special collaboration. Lund is just one of four 1968 MHS grads who have gone on to have significant impact in the world of big time art.
Dave Kelley went to the Big Apple in the early ‘70’s to pursue a career in photography. He ended up spending nearly two decades as photo studio manager and senior photographer at iconic jeweler, Tiffany’s. My wife and I visited him about a decade back in his studio just off Fifth Avenue. We had to go through security first to be allowed inside, where David was about to use his state of the art digital equipment to photograph a 30-thousand dollar ring that he’d staged against a perfect backdrop. Every day, Kelley’s photos were seen by millions who opened to the upper right-hand corner of page 3 of either the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal, where Tiffany display ads would appear.
****
In our front hall entryway, my wife and I have a small watercolor done 45 years ago by Michael Lokensgaard. I bought it back when he was a nobody and his artwork was quite affordable. Google him now and you’ll find his latest work: exquisite paintings and prints of floral compositions that remind an art novice like me of Monet. Those paintings actually came about after “Loke,” as his best friends call him, took a thirty-year sojourn. After all, it’s hard to make a living as a fine arts creator. During that three-decade stretch, Michael made a living using his skills as a background painter, model maker, and prop maker in the film industry, including working on several Super Bowl commercials, as well as collaborating with Walter Wick Studio, creating fantasy settings for the children’s books of the internationally renowned author. For a visual treat, check out Michael’s work at lokensgaard-dot-com (TWO “a’s”) or at walterwick-dot-com
While it’s unusual enough to have even one of one’s classmates reach the top in the highly competitive art world, the class of ’68 had not just three, but FOUR, achieve that. While John Lund and Dave Kelley and Lokensgaard all headed first to the Big Apple, Bob Shellhorn went west. [full disclosure: I lived for a while with Kelley and Shellhorn in south Minneapolis in the ‘70’s when we were struggling graduates.] Shellhorn eventually headed for L.A., where he would use his prodigious talents working for both Disney and the legendary Chuck Jones as an animator. If you have watched cartoons over the last forty years, you’ve no doubt seen Shellhorn’s work, as he has been a drawer, producer and director for shows and characters such as Dennis the Menace, Muppet Babies, Transformers, Hercules, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
****
I take note of these four illustrious artists from the class of 1968 as we approach graduation time in a most unusual year. This year’s 2020 grads will not get the excitement of walking across that stage to claim their diploma in front of large crowds. They won’t get to listen to an inspiring speaker – although I note, graduation speakers are not always memorable; I could not for the life of me tell you who spoke at our ceremony. My point is, there’s a whole lot more to life after high school graduation. While Lund was also a fine athlete, neither he nor Kelley nor Lokensgaard nor Shellhorn was voted most likely to succeed. Lots of us bloom after high school.
****
Random Note: My friend, Arnie W indicates it was a good year for Maple Syruping. He and a colleague spent 29 straight days in that shed out in the woods at winter’s end, eventually boiling down 137 gallons of superb syrup. We tried it, it was worth the price!
