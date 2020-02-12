Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Blowing snow with local ground blizzards. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Blowing snow with local ground blizzards. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%.