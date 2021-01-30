Let’s say you’ve been mulling the idea of getting started on that book you’ve always wanted to write. Maybe the idea of the book bothers you all day. Maybe sometimes a scene or an exchange of dialogue or a plot twist or a revelation comes to you in the middle of the night and you scribble out a note to yourself that you can’t make out in the morning light.
But maybe you don’t know how to start. Maybe you feel like it won’t be any good and no one will read it. Maybe you feel like you don’t know anything at all about writing books.
To this day, even after many full-length books under my belt, I never, ever sit down and think, “OK, let’s get cracking on that next 300-page manuscript.” The burden seems too much to bear, the task too enormous to even begin. No. Rather I think about the writing of it in small bits with a general idea that the book will eventually probably have three acts and a controlled plot so that I don’t wander in the weeds for too many years.
The easiest way to write a book is one sentence at a time. Then one paragraph at a time. Then one page at a time.
So, if you are thinking about 2021 as the year you may as well write that book, I have some advice for you on getting going.
Ask yourself who the book is going to be about and why. Who is the main character? If it’s creative nonfiction or memoir, the main character is probably you. Ask yourself where the story physically begins. What is the opening setting? Often, in creative nonfiction and memoir, it is a childhood home or hometown. Ask yourself what the first conflict is. What is the triggering event that begins the unspooling of all the problems? Often in creative nonfiction and memoir, it’s the first memorable moment of a physical change related to a rite of passage or phase of life or a cycle of transformation.
Then, get all three of those things, the main character, the opening setting, and the triggering event going, with urgency and your personal flair, through description, detail, and possibly dialogue, in the first few pages. We call this moment a hook, which is a literary magic trick used to invite a reader into a story and compel them to keep turning pages.
Characterization is the word we use to describe how the writer develops the people in their story. The main character(s) needs to be a dynamic character, meaning the character changes over time throughout the phase of life you’ve decided to write about. The change can be physical or internal.
The best books show both kinds of change. Dynamic characters should have at least three aspects to their characterization. The writer should show the reader how the main character looks, walks, talks, rests, laughs, broods, drives, cooks, and every other action that helps the reader understand how the main character interacts with the world around them. Also, the reader should have a sense of the main character’s internal life, the character’s thoughts, feelings, intellect, vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and strengths.
Thirdly, the reader should get a sense of how the main character affects other characters. When the main character enters the scene, how do the other characters react? For instance, if a person walked into my kitchen and my dog Polar Bear peeled back his lips and growled, that would tell the reader something about the person who walked into my kitchen.
As you keep writing, remember that setting isn’t only to be used as a stage on which your characters act. Setting can and should create conflict, reflect mood, reflect character, and reveal craft elements such as metaphor and lyricism.
In memoir, remember to create both active settings (where events happen) and sanctuary settings (where the main character goes to reflect). In memoir, it’s very common for the book to open and end in the same setting after some kind of transformation by the main character.
Often, when writers tell me they have writer’s block, it’s usually because they’ve gotten stuck on one type of conflict. So lastly, as you begin your writing journey this year, remember to indulge all three levels of conflict. The most obvious is man versus man, meaning one character is in some kind of battle or conflict with another character.
For instance, if your neighbor is mad your apple tree keeps dripping mushy fruit onto his driveway and screams at you at 7:30 in the morning, that’s a man versus man type of conflict.
If you decide to chop down the tree with a dull ax in a thunderstorm, you have another type of conflict: man versus nature.
Finally, if after you’ve cut down the tree, all the memories of your dead grandpa planting the tree when you were just a wee kid arise and make you weep, that’s a man versus self conflict.
Challenge yourself to get the first chapter written this month.
