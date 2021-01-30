Minnesota dedicates many sites to Native history with educational programs, exhibits
This month we travel all over the state to learn more about history, specifically, the history of Indigenous people in Minnesota as this is an important part of our story. After all, the words “Minnesota” and “Mankato” come from Native languages.
With many museums and attractions closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting historic sites might not be as easy as it would be in years past, but some adaptations have been made to continue efforts to educate.
Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum
Just down the road from the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino on Lake Vermilion, you can find the Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum. The site includes many activities — educational and recreational — for those stuck with the winter blues.
The museum, owned and operated by the Bois Forte Band, is dedicated to telling the Bois Forte Ojibwe story, as their name, Atisokanigamig, or Legend House, implies. This group is one of seven in the Minnesota Chippewa tribe.
“We have ice fishing available at the Fortune Bay Marina, snowmobile trails and the resort where you can stay and visit for the weekend or however long you intend to stay,” said Kyle Littlewolf, the visitor service manager.
Guests can enjoy these activities and learn about the Bois Forte, with context not found in most history books.
“We found our way migrating through the Great Lakes and fought for our lands. We also had visions of finding the food that grew on water, which lead us to where we are now,” Littlewolf said.
Guests can learn about Bois Forte culture by taking a tour through the museum. Due to the pandemic, they are not giving guided tours but are happy to help with any questions that may arise.
They also have walking trails right outside the building to explore the scenery.
They also offer culture classes on Thursdays, usually at 3 p.m.
Visitors come from all over the world to learn about the culture and visit their exhibits. Exhibits include a lifeway exhibit, a birch bark dwelling, veterans’ wall, mural of mitigation, boarding school exhibit and much more.
Many items displayed were repatriated from other museums, donated by various people or artwork contributed by tribal members.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission prices and more about their history and what the museum features are available on their website: boisforteheritagecenter.com.
Lower Sioux Agency Historic Site
Established by the U.S. government in 1853, this is the site where the U.S.-Dakota War broke out in 1862, a war many Mankato area residents are familiar with. The result of the war was the mass execution of 38 Dakota men on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato.
The Lower Sioux historic site is along County Highway 2, nine miles east of Redwood Falls.
Visitors can check out the visitor center and self-guided tour to learn more about Dakota history. The goal of its interpretive program is “to accurately and sensitively portray the powerful and complicated history of the site as well as its historical context,” said Heather Koop, head of the society’s southern district historic sites.
The Lower Sioux Agency is managed by the Lower Sioux Indian Community, a transition that took place back in 2009 to create an opportunity to expand the use of the site by operating the facility as a year-round cultural center as well as a historic site.
This site includes a Dakota history exhibit, a restored 1861 U.S. government building, scenic Minnesota River trails and a museum store featuring Native American books and gifts.
The site includes three self-guided trail experiences. The first trail is a half-mile wheelchair accessible walk to the 1861 Agency Warehouse. The second is also wheelchair accessible and leads visitors through the Traders Trail on a one-mile loop past interpretive panels and through restored prairie. And lastly, the most challenging River Trail — non-wheelchair accessible — takes visitors into floodplain forest and along the Minnesota River for one mile.
Face coverings are required during visits and those exploring the area are asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other visitors and staff.
“The sites around Mankato all have significant Native American content,” said Jessica Kohen, the public relations manager of the Minnesota Historical Society.
Downtown Mankato visitors and residents alike are able to visit multiple statues remembering the mass execution and the lives lost. But travelling around the state to the other sites, including this one where the conflict originally broke out, helps people to learn more about this group including their culture, the true nature of the conflict and more information on a group of people wronged long ago.
Learning more about our story
Minnesota is rich with historical sites, Native American history and literature.
While many sites are not open amid the pandemic, multiple are still attempting to allow people to learn from home.
“The best we can do is share history content that you can explore from the comfort of your couch,” Kohen said.
Before heading out to discover more about Minnesota’s past, Kohen shares some advice about great places to visit, even with the pandemic raging on.
“Any visit should start with the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post since the museum is dedicated to sharing the story of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The trading post is open year-round, but the museum closes seasonally in fall,” Kohen said.
This restored 1930s trading post allows visitors to learn about the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe through museum exhibits, objects, demonstrations and tours.
“There is great Native American content shared at Historic Fort Snelling and more programs are being developed each year as we work more closely with Native American partners to revitalize the site. Across the river the Sibley Historic Site shares Native American history as it connects to the Fur Trade,” Kohen said.
It’s clear that however far or not one cares to travel, there is plenty to learn and explore surrounding Native American history in Minnesota.
