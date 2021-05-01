DEAR ANN: When you get older — seriously older, like me moi — you don’t have the eyebrows you used to have. I’m pretty sure what I have now are vestiges of eyebrows, but I don’t see very well and so it’s really anyone’s guess. When I go to use an eyebrow pencil, I can’t, because it’s not a flat plane. The skin under the eyebrows used to be a taut canvas, and now it’s a series of vertical lines. Furrows, actually. What can I do?
DEAR READER: The technique you need to study is trompe l’œil, tricking the viewer’s eye into perceiving a painted detail as a 3-D object. It comes down to understanding how light and shadow create the appearance of three-dimensionality, and then — in your case — basically reversing those to create the appearance of a flat plane.
You’ll need the following: primer, light pigment, dark pigment, a straight-edge or stencil, an angled brush and sealant. If you’re thinking, whoa, this must be a list of oil paint supplies because this stuff can’t possibly exist in the eyebrow section of a makeup store, you would be wrong.
I suggest masking up and visiting our local Ulta or Sephora, asking a sales associate to walk you through the highest-end brow products, and then pondering whether you wish to take this on as a personal art project/daily meditation practice or abandon cosmetics altogether in favor of embracing the furrows. “Seriously older” entitles you to either.
DEAR ANN: Recently I gave in to an ad that was constantly showing up in my social media feed. You know the one, that makeup for women-of-a-certain-age in three simple sticks (moisturizer, color, shimmer). I also bought their mascara, thinking there must be something special about that brand. It was all a big disappointment.
I liked how the products felt on my skin, but I think any cream-based rouge would do the same. When I used the color stick on my eyelids, like the models did, I had a big smeary mess in an hour, and no mascara left on my lashes. I’m actually asking for a refund on the mascara because it doesn’t work with the main product. I can see using the sticks in the summer, on the run on a day out. A little shimmer, little color, but I still need a little powder on my chin and nose. Less powder is the big take-away for me. But overall, these were a letdown. The mascara might be fine without the creamy lids but I’m still going after the refund on principle.
My question is, how can I ever trust again?
DEAR READER: First of all, congrats on seeking a refund, which I hope you’ll receive and use to buy a tube of the same drugstore-brand mascara you’ve been using for years. It has never let you down and it harbors no resentment that you fell for the fantasy of a makeup routine that somehow causes confidence, optimism and c’est la vie to beam from your eyeballs.
You see that now, right, when you look back at those ads? You see that what hooked you wasn’t actually the makeup? Those models could be blending ash or glitter or whatever along their cheekbones, and they’d look just as amazing, because what they have in common is a facial expression that says, “This is my life and my face and my world, I am simultaneously bold and curious, I live my values yet don’t take myself too seriously, and the fact that I wear only these few unfussy products on my face — which I’m whimsically applying with my fingers, my FINGERS! — is proof of that.”
You can’t really seek a refund on the sticks themselves, but that’s fine, because you’ve learned the kind of lesson we generally pay to learn. Close it out with this ritual: 1) Gather up your drugstore mascara, plus any other products you’d previously trusted but then flung aside for your tryst with the sticks. 2) Stand in front of a mirror. 3) Think about what makes you yourself feel that mix of bold/curious, wise/open, seasoned/joyful and feel it all while you look in the mirror. 4) Dot, blend, dot, beam, blend. 5) Turn head side to side, looking pleased. Feeling pleased. Feeling wise. Lesson learned.
Got a question? Share it at annrosenquistfee.com (click on Ann’s Fashion Fortunes).
Ann Rosenquist Fee is executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter and host of Live from the Arts Center, a music and interview show Thursdays 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM.
