DEAR ANN: I'm wondering about fashion choices for the chunky middle-aged lesbian.
DEAR READER: Congratulations, because today’s fashion scene is the chunky middle-aged lesbian’s oyster! As per Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor”:
Falstaff: I will not lend thee a penny.
Pistol: Why then the world's mine oyster, Which I with sword will open.
Falstaff: Not a penny.
Obviously that’s violent and obviously since then we’ve copped and blurred the phrase to mean that “the world is ours to enjoy.” And thanks to COVID, the world of fashion is now ruled by items that were previously pretty much the middle-aged lesbian’s domain! See: Coveralls. See also: Sweatpants.
All you need to add to your existing wardrobe is a swagger that says, “I was doing this first,” plus a touch of compassion that says, “You are all welcome to join me,” and boom. Why then. You’re the merriest, most fashion-forward icon in the land.
DEAR ANN: What are some ways to match your mask to your outfit without being matchy-matchy?
DEAR READER: I, too, was rattled about this until last summer during a socially distanced business meeting, where one participant was sporting a mask/tie combination that just owned the room. All the rest of us were still in bandanas or some other makeshift thing, having not yet built our professionally crafted mask wardrobes.
But not this guy. His tailored blue/gold mask was covered in checks or chevrons or something like that, and his
similarly-blue/gold-but-not-too-matchy tie was striped. It was the first time I truly personally understood the rules of menswear, specifically that thing of pairing two things that have wildly different patterns but share colors in common.
And you know what, it’s not that hard.
It’s easier than trying to “match” masks to outfits using the rules of women’s accessories, which basically allow you one piece of statement jewelry as your one pop of color, or one scarf as the only patterned thing on your person. Which, if you try wearing masks that way, all of a sudden you can’t wear any other accessories at all and then half your closet becomes irrelevant. Nobody needs that kind of uncertainty when we’re just barely beginning to feel hopeful and sure-footed.
Lay out all your masks. Lay out your scarves or T-shirts or whatever you generally wear from the mask down. Keep staring and rearranging and playing match-up until you’ve created combinations that work because you’ve decided, confidently and menswearishly, that they do.
DEAR ANN: I am concerned about summer because I love short sleeves but don’t love my arms. I am 70. My arms are crepey. My situation might even be worse than that of my peers, because my own arms stayed taut past their expected crepe date. So here I am, freshly betrayed. Do I stick to wrist-length sun shirts this summer? Or what?
DEAR READER: In normal times, I’d say take it at your own pace, wear long sleeves until you’ve worked through all the vanity and mortality and sense-of-self issues that roar to the surface every time we notice a new crepe or sag.
However! This summer, we don’t have that kind of time. We simply can’t wait for you to process things at a normal pace, not if we’re to pack all the connectedness, humanity, and reassurance we need into our few months of in-person warm-weather gatherings.
This is not to say anybody gets to touch your arms, or that you’re supposed to show more arm or anything else than you would’ve shown in past years. It just means, the more self-love and acceptance you can model for the people around you just as soon as we can really be around each other, the more of that you’re going to soak up for yourself. And then the more of it you’ll give and the more you’ll receive. Your arms will still be there for you to grapple with, next summer.
But then again, if you spend a season wearing glad-to-be-alive as your main style motif, your arms might suddenly look just fine.
Ann Rosenquist Fee is executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter and host of Live from the Arts Center, a music and interview show Thursdays 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM.
