As a child, Andrew Hellmund was mesmerized by the intricate creations of Alexander Calder, an American sculptor from Pennsylvania.
“It was his very animated wire circuses, his bright colors and the whimsy that drew me to him,” said the 29-year-old sculptor from St. Peter. “He made large and small sculptures, jewelry, carvings, and mobiles. I started off making my own wire figures, little wire men and never stopped making sculptures and structures.”
It didn't take long for Hellmund to catch on.
“I grew up in a very artsy environment,” he said. “My parents encouraged us to draw, make, play music, and be creative and continued to encourage it.”
Hellmund said he had to get creative when it came to finding supplies for his projects.
“We grew up dumpster diving for building materials and going to the different recycling places to get discards for art.”
His skills soon transformed during his senior year of high school.
“I learned some of the basics of oxy-acetylene torch welding while making my first body of work,” Hellmund said. “It wasn’t until my first year of college that I realized you could make some extra money showing and selling art.”
Hellmund studied at the University of Alberta and received a master of fine arts in sculpture. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in architectural studies and studio art from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Although he is a modernist by training, Hellmund has transformed into an abstract metal sculptor who uses found, discarded and recycled metals such as steel, stainless, cast iron and bronze.
“I am fascinated by the natural world: rock formations, tree roots, and natural formations and patterns,” he said. “Dance has always held a strong influence in my work. It is the gesture, flow, fluidity, silhouette, and passion of expression that really fascinates me — how to express that movement and energy in my work is a constant exploration.”
His latest project, “20 Acts of Separation,” combines his love of dance and movement, while sharing the emotions that resulted from 2020. Hellmund received funding for the project through a 2020 Prairie Lakes Regional Professional Mid-Career Artist award.
Several of his sculptures are also on display throughout the United States and Canada, including the Cherry Plaza in Mankato and Webster City, Iowa.
“My work, while being abstract, is open to interpretation from the viewer.”
Hellmund also aims to challenge viewers by offering them a new perspective.
“Industrial elements, old factory buildings, machines, and creativity out there in innovation are all things that drive my work and share new language that I can constitute into my sculptural langage.”
Hellmund attributes his growth to experimenting and adhering to simple ideas.
“Many of the lessons that I learned as a wiry teenager working on the family driveway with my oxy-acetylene torch, I continue to apply today in both techniques, but also form,” he said. “The exciting thing now is applying many of the lessons I have been learning in a fabrication shop, such as creating complex helical forms, new levels of refinement, new welding procedures and smarter work techniques to speed up the exploration process.”
