Colin Scharf, a singer and songwriter for Good Night Gold Dust and Silver Summer, developed an interest in music and performing by way of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” as a 5-year-old boy in 1990.
“I was already a huge Turtles fan, collecting all the toys, drawing my own ‘Turtles’ comics, and watching the live-action movies over and over, but when the four turtle brothers traded their ninja weapons for guitars, something clicked for me — I needed to play guitar,” said now 35-year-old Scharf.
Shortly after that premonition, he received his first electric toy guitar for Christmas, purchased from a JCPenney catalog.
“My mom would snap off the ends of plastic spoons for guitar picks, and I’d strum that guitar in my room, singing along with the ‘Turtles,’ Garth Brooks, and Genesis,” he said.
In addition to studying the trumpet, Scharf started taking guitar lessons as a freshman in high school, where he excelled. He joined his first band at 15, a punk trio called The Young Ones, which toured the country for two years. He also picked up playing the drums, piano, synthesizer and drum machines.
Despite contemplating studying sound recording in college, he received a bachelor’s degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in fine arts in creative writing from Minnesota State University. He is an English adjunct instructor at MSU.
“This move didn't deter me from playing music, though,” Scharf said. “Throughout my four years of undergrad, I played guitar and wrote music for seven bands and did much of the recording for those groups as well. When I moved to Mankato for graduate school in 2007, I went about a year and a half without a band, and, I'll be honest, those were some of the darkest months of my life. They showed me just how important playing music on a regular basis is to me.”
During his final year of grad school, he started Good Night Gold Dust with his then-girlfriend, now wife, Laura. The band has continued to perform over the past 10 years, participating in hundreds of festivals and shows throughout Minnesota and in Austin, Texas.
“We've garnered numerous accolades from music blogs and MPR's 89.3 The Current, and, more recently, our music has been featured on TV shows on MTV, Hulu and ABC,” Scharf said.
“I don't know what the future holds in store for my music, but a quick glance into the past shows me that all I need to do is write and play music, and good things will work out for me. My father’s mother was a music teacher, pianist, violinist and singer. Music is her gift to me.”
One of Scharf’s recent projects is recording a solo album, “Silver.”
“In my 20 years of being an active musician, this is the first time I’ve been the primary singer and songwriter of a band.”
As a full-time artist, he is also working on a novel, “The Big Time.” Among other accolades, Scharf’s resume features writing a young adult sports novel for Capstone Publishing and producing a Christmas album, which was sponsored by the Mankato Free Press.
“What I look for in music is the same thing I look for in a Rothko painting — elation, exuberance, mystery, love, hope, desire, depression, sadness, joy — you know, the human experience.”
