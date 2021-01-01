Anew year is upon us. As is the tradition of inventorying needs of self-improvement deferred until this arbitrary moment in time — preceded, ironically, by a holiday the eve prior by which to cram in caloric deferment up until literally the last second. Equipped with a countdown to warn of the impending atonement, some blithely celebrate the arrival of the reckoning by counting along.
Others steal final sips and bites. All to awake in the morning and decide which fault is salient, and warrants official recognition. Making use of a gym membership might be the most popular repentance. Ritual gym-goers steel themselves for the several weeks it will take for this resolve to fade. At the time of this typing, the availability of gyms is far from assured. And pandemic weight gain is a reality — surplus poundage ironically dubbed “the COVID 19.”
Further, in northern climes, January weather rarely meets our ambition with an encouraging gust. Someone, somewhere, said, “You can’t outrun the fork.” It’s a clever axiom to acknowledge that fitness in part — perhaps in greater part — is a matter of diet. On this occasion, in the spirit of positive reinforcement, why not let diet and winter pursuits dovetail into some kind of genuinely attainable resolution?
The bright side, really bright, vision-impairing-glacier-bright, is that winter outdoor activities in Minnesota tend to be strenuous. Snowshoeing: check. Nordic skiing: check. Winter fat biking: check. Sledding is brutal, and even with lifts, alpine skiing and snowboarding can burn between 300 and 600 calories per hour, which is pretty well masked by pleasurability. Also, skiing is a good segue to the “apres-ski” tradition, which tends to dovetail all these activities. Any sort of nip after such strenuous activity knocks the frost off, in responsible quantities, and sessionable beers are geared to that occasion.
Granted, few find the moment after a strenuous snow adventure appropriate to sacrifice flavor. But brewers have thought of that.
Bell’s Two Hearted American Style IPA is consistently ranked one of the most drinkable IPAs in circulation. Bell’s Brewery’s Light Hearted Ale follows in its footsteps, though treading a little lighter. Lighter, lower alcohol, lower calorie iterations of ales are not exactly a new category of beer; they’ve been on the rise for some time. Light Hearted, a latecomer, dodges some of the previous pitfalls. Too thin, or low in flavor, defeat the purpose. Hopping never in question (citrus and pine), Light Hearted also manages some semblance of malt backbone. It’s competitive at 110 calories (12 oz can), and at 3.7% ABV isn’t a grievous liability around winter activities. Under 9 carbs.
Some pursuits are a stretch to label “activity” — here’s looking at you ice fishing! But even that isn’t categorical; most of the aforementioned modes of transportation are used here to get to the honey hole. We are hardy people after all. Some even say we’re eccentric — here’s looking at you Lake Superior surfers!
Bottom line? There’s no imperative to let the gravity of a pandemic weigh us down.
