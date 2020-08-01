On the night nearly 8 inches of rain fell and the lightning flashed and the thunder clapped, Pony startled, snuck out of the kitchen where she usually sleeps, and tapped up the stairs. Her nails clicking on the wooden floors, softly past the kids’ rooms to ours, awoke me. In the dark doorway, she stood, waiting for me to say something.
“It’s okay,” I whispered. Another crackle of thunder shook the roof.
She panted, the way she often does when she’s nervous. If I were a dog-mind reader/therapist, I would diagnose her with situational anxiety that is aggravated by thunderstorms. I would also diagnose her with being too eager to please, to be acknowledged as “a good dog,” and too adverse to criticism.
Some dogs are dog’s dogs. Some are human’s dogs. Pony is a human’s dog. She prefers the company of humans over other dogs.
In her desire to stay in our graces, she rarely breaks the rules we humans have created for her. One of those rules is that dogs are not allowed in the upstairs or bedrooms. She knows this. But her fear of the thunder overrode her fear of being scolded this night.
“Pony,” I said. “It’s okay. Come here.” I patted the side of the mattress. She tentatively walked over to me. I patted her back and told her to lie down. She was trembling all over. Even her teeth clacked.
“What’s going on?” my husband asked.
“Pony’s scared.” Then I reached down and petted her a little bit, until she calmed and I tired and we all fell back to sleep.
***
I grew up on a small dairy farm with Holsteins that were milked twice a day and farm dogs who came and went willy-nilly. Everything on the farm had a use, including the animals. The cows were for milking and meat. The cats were for keeping the mice down in the barn and the rats out of the corn crib. The dogs were for keeping the raccoons out of the granary and for protection and warning should any hooligans ever try and rob us.
Dogs were never allowed in the house, not even in subzero temperatures. Dogs belonged outside and in the barn only. That’s the way it was back then on farms.
One dog, Snuffy, a black lab-looking pet, was the pup of a mutt named Spirit. I remember Snuffy well because he was psycho. When we kids came outside, we’d have to hold our arms above our heads and kick off his attempts to jump up and clamp down on our forearms. Chewing on them was his game.
Sometimes, in winter, since we were wearing coats, we’d just let him do it. He’d gnaw and then yank on the sleeve, pulling us along. If he succeeded in ripping off a piece, he’d sprint off with it like an Olympic champion. To get him to stop, we had to shove our fist in his mouth or put our thumbs in the hinges of his jaw. Those tricks had been the extent of my dad’s advice on dog training.
One day, Snuffy disappeared.
“Where’s Snuffy?” I asked everyone. No one knew and everyone was busy. I looped my arm around one of my sisters and made her my assistant detective. We investigated in the fields and searched in the brand new machine shed and poked around in the barn and yelled for him in the pole shed and granary and in the grove.
No Snuffy. Days passed this way. Finally, we stopped looking. After a while, I must have forgotten about him.
One day, maybe a month later, I was poking around in the garbage heap near the grove. The garbage heap was a hodgepodge of car parts, farm machinery, broken tools, tree branches, a rock pile, broken cement blocks and bricks, and these huge stones we’d turn up in the field every few years. I loved climbing on them and studying the sparkles and striations.
I moved a piece of corrugated steel leftover from the machine shed we’d just built leaning against one of these stones, and I found the decaying remnants of Snuffy. His body was flat, but all his fur was still on him. He didn’t have any eyeballs. His lips were peeled back, so his teeth seemed ferocious.
“Holy cow,” I said. I wondered how Snuffy got there, between the stone and steel. Did he die there? Did he hurt himself and crawl there for privacy? Or did he die somewhere else and Dad moved him there?
I left him there, never asked how he got there, and erased the whole scene from my memory for many years.
***
Pony is the first dog I have ever had who lives in the house. It took me a lot of getting used to, having an actual animal of some substantial weight milling around the kitchen, shedding, drooling, being generally unsanitary.
I know this is snotty and mean and not very empathetic, but sometimes I would stare at her, recognize how beautiful she was, and still have gross, gross, gross tracking across my mind. All the memories of past farm dogs and their ailments, fleas, worms, sores, disease, decay, would flood forth. I knew I had to change.
Nicole Helget is a multi-genre author. Her most recent book, THE END OF THE WILD, is a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice, a Parents' Choice Award Winner, a Charlotte Huck Award Honor Book, a New York Public Library Best Books for Kids, a Kirkus Best Middle-Grade Book, an Outstanding Science Trade Book for Students, a Best STEM Trade Books for Students K-12, a Georgia Children's Book Award Nominee, and the Minnesota Book Awards Middle Grade Winner. She works as a teacher, manuscript guide, editor and ghostwriter. She lives in rural St. Peter with her family and dogs. You can follow the Dogs of Oshawa Township at @TheOshawa on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.