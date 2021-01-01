Day Trip: A bit of Italy in Wisconsin

F
or several months, my neighbor Judy had been suggesting to her husband, Preston, and me that we should visit this Italian Renaissance-style winery on the Wisconsin shore of Lake Pepin. We’re neighbors whose sons were (and still are) best friends, regularly visiting each other’s houses and playing soccer (and video games) together growing up.
As we became empty nesters, Preston and Judy and my wife, Gretta, and I learned we shared a passion for good food and wine, so we met regularly in our houses and also once a year in Newport Beach, California, to enjoy this passion together.
Sadly, Gretta passed away in December 2019. After that, Preston and Judy sort of adopted me, and we continued to share meals together several times a month. Judy would cook, and I would provide wine and salad with my family-recipe vinaigrette dressing, with Preston offering insights on politics, wine — his favorite is Cabernet Franc — and religion.
Which takes us to our journey to Lake Pepin and the aforementioned Italianate winery.
It was that memorable weekend in early November with unusually balmy 72-degree temperatures. The election had taken place the Tuesday before, and everyone was still awaiting the results.
Judy is a great planner, so she secured an Airbnb in Pepin, Wisconsin, home to Villa Bellezza Winery. We took off from Mankato on Friday morning, laden with masks and preparing to socially distance. As it turns out, all businesses on both sides of the Mississippi were observing the same rules, which was a great relief.
We traveled through Winona, where Preston and Judy once lived, pausing to survey the city from the Garvin Heights overlook. Then we headed north on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River, eventually stopping at the Nelson Creamery.
At one time the Creamery produced its own cheese that was well-known throughout the Midwest, but today it serves well as a gourmet food store selling Wisconsin and world cheeses, unique meats, wines, beers, sandwiches, ice cream and other items. We couldn’t help but stock up for our weekend.
From there we headed north to Pepin along the Great Wisconsin River Road. Our lodging turned out to be a small single-story home identical to all the other small single-story homes in Pepin. On Airbnb it was advertised as having two floors, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and the capacity to sleep 15. Actually, it was a main floor and a converted basement, with the bathroom in the basement, a throwback to the days when northern Midwest homes had their showers in the basement due to low water pressure problems. And if you tried to fit 15 people in … well, good luck.
Preston and Judy took the upstairs and I the downstairs, which was OK with me, being the subterranean guy that I am.
By then it was late, but Preston and Judy wanted to head to the winery some five minutes away.
Indeed, it presented itself as impressive as its online photos — straight out of medieval Italy, though clearly only recently constructed.
Even before I went, I was skeptical of the winery’s offerings. Was it all show and no substance? I knew there was no way that western Wisconsin could grow classic Italian varietals like sangiovese and pinot grigio. I knew they could only be producing wines from French-American hybrids — vines that could withstand northern Midwestern winters yet produce somewhat palatable wines.
We crept into the tasting room at about 6:45. The wine server was clearly a young Irishman from his brogue. I thought: Did he get displaced from a brewery to a winery? As it turns out, he came to western Wisconsin for love — he showed us his wedding ring — and had enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in hospitality leadership. Villa Bellezza was a logical part-time job.
The first sample he poured was on the house: a very creditable off-dry white called Zitella, a blend of La Crescent and Prairie Star grapes. We’re dry wine folks, so after this we tried two of their six wines in this category, eventually settling on their award-winning Cotes Du Pepin, also a La Crescent and Prairie Star blend, buying a bottle to sip with the pizza served in their courtyard.
It turned out to be a lovely evening as we enjoyed the wine and pizza (made by a real Italian chef), socially distanced under the patio portico enjoying the unseasonably warm weather. Then we topped it off with the winery’s Brillante Rosa, a dry sparkling rosé that was delicate yet flavorful.
While tasting these wines I kept thinking how much I’d like to include them as ringers in a blind tasting with similar taste profile vinifera wines — the ones grown throughout the rest of the world in moderate climates like Europe, California and Australia — just to see if the tasters could pick them out as different.
The next day we toured Stockholm, the funky, artsy tourist town a few miles up the road from Pepin, home to the Stockholm Pie & General Store; then on to Maiden Rock, home to the charming Maiden Rock Inn, a B & B converted from an old school building. A driving tour of Red Wing showed us a city that had preserved many of its historic buildings, including its downtown, churches and many residences.
After circumventing Lake Pepin, we returned to Pepin, where we celebrated the election of a new president — the networks had declared the winner that morning — in our little Airbnb with a bottle of Eugène III Champagne, an inexpensive yet quality bubbly from one of Champagne’s many co-op wineries.
Afterward, we treated ourselves to a lovely dinner at the Harbor View Café, sharing smoked fish in cream sauce, stuffed mushrooms, garlic prawns and plenty of linguine, along with a bottle of Villa Bellezza St. Pepin.
At the end of the meal we learned from owner Ruth Stoyke that the restaurant was for sale. She said she is ready to retire. In my enthusiasm, I made a spur-of-the-moment offer but was politely turned down. Oh well.
I hope she sells it to a quality buyer, as it would be a shame to see this gem on Lake Pepin close.
Alas, we had to head back to Mankato the next day, going by way of Wabasha and the Minnesota side on our way to Winona. We cruised through Old Frontenac where the historic residences are all painted white, and then stopped at Reads Landing Brewing. I had an excellent double IPA that measured in at 9% alcohol.
Then on to Lark Toys in Kellogg, not too far north of Winona. I remembered visiting Lark with Gretta and our twin sons when they were very small. Since then, it’s expanded greatly from the one building that surrounded its classic carousel to numerous buildings all connected.
Aside from the incredible collection of toys (and even a bookstore), it featured about a half-dozen classic toy exhibits behind protective glass. Some of these toys I remember from my youth, which, I guess, dates me.
A lot of Minnesotans think about home-state vacationing as “going up North.” For a change, I suggest they go east to the Mississippi where there is a lot to discover.