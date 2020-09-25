By Katie Leibel | Photos courtesy Sever’s Fall Festival
Apple orchards, hay rides, haunted houses.The possibilities are endless this autumn. Even COVID-19 can’t keep us from enjoying our fall season the way we hope to every year.
One tradition retained this year is Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee. This day trip will give you an opportunity to take in the beautiful fall colors on your way up for a day of fun.
The corn maze began in 1997 as an idea from an exchange student.
“We've been part of the U of MN MAST program since the 1960s, and we had an English exchange student describing the labyrinth hedge mazes and the intricacies,” said organizer Nicola Peterson of Sever’s Fall Festival.
Sever and Sharon Peterson then decided that a maze of corn would be a great idea. Their farm was established in the 1890s and has been growing corn for decades.
“It was a creative way to diversify while still crop farming,” Peterson said.
This maze was the first one created in the Midwest and the second in the country, the family said. Now there are hundreds of corn mazes across the U.S.
“A unique characteristic of our corn maze is that it is still cut by hand. We create our maze design each year, plant the field and then cut it ourselves with hoes. We believe that this makes for the clearest design and the squarest corners,” Peterson said.
Their maze designs are different every year and generated at fun brainstorming sessions.
“We have a list of ongoing themes that we think would look cool but also be interesting as we put 26 fact signs throughout the maze design. We have also received great suggestions from our patrons over the years.”
Corn mazes have become such a big business that companies will now come out and cut it with GPS, but Sever’s prefers to stick with their original method.
The festival began as a maze but now — more than 20 years later — has become a huge event with various attractions outside of the giant maze.
“Guests can now spend the day on our jumping pillows, in the corn pits, seeing a magic show or pig race, riding the zip lines, running on the straw bale maze, trying the obstacle course, or blasting a pumpkin. In addition, we have a variety of food concessions, beer and wine, live music, Safari North exotic petting zoo, pony and camel rides, hay rides, a giant slide, face painting and wildlife shows,” Peterson said.
The list goes on as they add new attractions. And this year they are starting Sever’s Stories, Riddles and Rhymes — a play on storybook time — but with a drive-thru aspect to make it COVID-friendly. (The farm follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.)
“Overall, our hope and plan is to create festival grounds that are based in agriculture — or as we say, ‘agritainment’ — and to expand into different events throughout the year,” Peterson said.
They also are adding a drive-thru light show. “Last year, we established Sever's Holiday Lights, a drive-thru model to festive music and lights; and this year we're not only expanding the holiday portion of Sever's Holiday Lights but also adding a fall light show that will be Halloween/fall themed.”
Peterson adds, “Due to transforming into a fall festival and the attractions added each year, we've noticed not only an increase in attendance, but also that many of our guests make it part of their fall tradition! We're grateful that people that came as children are now coming with their own children.”
The festival opens Sept.11 and goes through Nov. 1. They’re open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as well as MEA, which is Oct.15-16.
Organizers expressed their appreciation that this festival takes place outside and they are able to open this year despite the pandemic.
“We've always been an event that gets people outdoors and back to the agricultural roots so many Minnesotans share; but this season, we're also glad to be a distraction, if only for a day.”
For more information on tickets, pricing, hours and more, visit https://www.seversfallfestival.com/.
