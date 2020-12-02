Even though many holiday traditions are canceled or drastically changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Scrooge-like scourge will not be wiping out all holiday cheer.
A new event attempts to capture the joy of the season in a safe way. The GLOW Holiday Festival is a drive-thru attraction that celebrates the holidays at the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.
The family-friendly festival kicked off Nov. 19 and goes through Jan. 3, featuring millions of lights covering a variety of displays and scenes, a larger-than-life 3D projection, a State Fair Food Court, and much more including a few surprises, according to the festival’s staff.
Rand Levy, Adam Chesin and Adam Wendle — the three partners of the event — banded together to get the festival started. Levy was approached with the idea by a promoter friend who told him about a similar successful event he did in Chicago.
“It sounded not only fun and exciting to us, but it also seemed like something that we could execute well and provide some of that same fun and excitement to the people of our community,” the three said in a joint interview.
“I grew up with a food and beverage background, and my family owns one of the beer gardens at the State Fair. I also run concessions for other special events and music festivals around the city,” Chesin said.
Chesin has had a contract for the beverage operation at Soundset Music Festival for the past five years (which Levy owned).
“So I’m not averse to a fast-paced, high-volume environment,” Chesin said.
Levy has owned and promoted events and music festivals for the majority of his career including WeFest, Soundset, 10,000 Lakes Music Festival, Palomino Festival, Lilith Fair and Warped Tour.
The third partner, Wendle, comes from a business and sales background and also can build or fix just about anything. The three create the mix of skills required to pull off an event like this.
GLOW features multiple stops along the tour in the fairgrounds. One of the highlights include the Tinsel Tower, which is a 3D graphics display projected onto the State Fair’s 4H building.
The holiday festival has an Arctic Circle, which includes a towering 100-foot tree, surrounded by lit icicles sticking up from the ground. Another area, Glitter Critters, features an array of “larger-than-life animals lit up with thousands of lights.”
The partners’ favorite part is building the show, making it fit and catering it to the footprint they have to work with.
“It’s always a pleasure to work with the people of the State Fair to make an event that can be safe and fun for everybody who attends,” Chesin said.
One of the best parts of the whole event, they said, is the food court finale near the end.
“The food court is an optional portion of the show. After the drive-thru tour is finished, attendees can choose to park, put on their masks and enter an area we call sELFie Plaza where the food court will be located,” Chesin said.
There they can enjoy State Fair foods, take family photos with a few more displays, and check out GLOW merchandise.
Along with edible food, there is the festive gingerbread house.
“It’s the old superintendent's house on the fairgrounds that we thought we would magnificently light up like a gingerbread house. Immediately behind it is the giant State Fair water tower on Snelling Avenue that we are going to light up like a candy cane and we are calling it the Peppermint Tower,” Chesin said. “It might just give families some inspiration and ideas of things they could do to light up their house and yard.”
Their goal is to make GLOW become an annual winter event that becomes a staple to the metro area.
“We want to do everything that we can to mirror the popularity and fine reputation of the Minnesota State Fair,” Chesin said.
Not only is it important to them to spread some fun in Minnesota amid the public health emergency, but they also want to give back to the community.
Charity is a “bedrock piece” of the festival. Two dollars of every ticket will be donated to different nonprofits throughout the run of the event. Charities are also given the opportunity to promote their night and reach out to donors for additional support.
“We feel that giving opportunities like this during the holiday season is good for everybody. We also have a physical representation of giving and charities with our Charity Flame display and artist park where we’ve given a handful of regional artists a grant to create a lit-up display that we will put out to exhibit. Additionally, we are letting the artists sell their piece after the event, and they are able to keep all of the proceeds,” Chesin said.
GLOW is a timed entry event. There will be 45 cars entering every 15 minutes. It starts nightly at 4:30 p.m., and tickets are $46 plus applicable fees.
Originally the group wanted the event to be a walk-thru show, but it became a drive-thru because of the pandemic.
“We look forward to the day when we can use the fairgrounds as it’s intended, to be walked through,” Chesin said. “As a festival, I can’t think of a better place for this to take place.”
