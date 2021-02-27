Or not … Places to experience Minnesota at home or to visit
The world is slowly reopening after a year of being in the grasp of the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety plans are set in place in establishments for patrons to visit, though the risk of contracting COVID-19 still remains, especially for those at high risk.
But as the curious beings we are, the itch to experience new things grows each day as the pandemic continues. Why not create a “new normal” of experiencing travel at home?
Minnesota beer flights
The best part of this plan? You don’t have to plan for a designated driver! (Unless you’re not home, of course.)
Curate a Minnestoan beer flight by heading to your local liquor store for curbside or in-person shopping. What better way than to get a flight of quality Minnesotan beer while also supporting Minnesotan breweries?
Most liquor stores have a section dedicated to Minnesota beers (also wines and spirits), but we’ll provide some suggestions for those who don’t know where to start. Look out for variety packs, too!
Throw in Heggie’s, a Minnesota’s frozen pizza, into the oven and visit these brews from home:
• Castle Danger Brewery’s Castle Cream Ale or Red Hop
• BauHaus’s Wonderstuff Pilsner
• Finnegans’ Dead Poet, Fan Pack and Irish Amber
• And for the non-beer drinkers, give Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery cider, Loon Juice, a shot (no pun intended).
Don’t forget our local breweries, too. Add in Mankato Brewery, LocAle, Schell’s and Lost Sanity in Madelia.
And if you’re comfortable being out and about, some of these breweries’ taprooms are open with COVID-19 protocols in place to protect beer lovers and staff. Make sure to check out their websites before making the trip, though, for more information on their availability and rules.
Made in Minnesota
OK, now that you’ve got your beer and pizza, throw on a flick filmed in Minnesota.
No, not “Fargo,” or “The Mighty Ducks” or even “Purple Rain.” Though they are great movies.
Here are some other suggestions of movies filmed in Minnesota. And hey, maybe you can visit the locations, too:
“Mallrats,” the classic 1995 bromance film, was filmed in Eden Prairie Center mall in Eden Prairie.
Hear me out on this one, Pixar’s “Inside Out.” The animated film (which will make you cry) looks into the mind of Riley, a young Minnesota girl. The film personifies Riley’s emotions dealing with the move from Minnesota to California. Riley misses her friends, and as any Minnesotan would, longs for her home state and playing hockey. It wasn’t technically filmed in Minnesota but does capture the love we have for our state beautifully.
“Drop Dead Gorgeous” features a young Kristin Dunst and was largely filmed in Waconia. The film also stars Amy Adams who moved to Chanhassen earlier in her career and performed at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater for three years.
Get cultured
Expand your mind and enjoy the arts from your sofa.
Some of these museums are open to the public with COVID-19 protocols in place, but they also offer virtual activities and exhibits through their websites:
The Minnesota Children’s Museum is open by reservations only and also features Disney Jr.’s “Doc McStuffins” exhibit through May 9. But check out mcm.org/virtual-art-for-home. The museum offers live “doodles and tutorials” including doodling with Mo Willems, creator of the children’s book “Knuffle Bunny,” at noon daily on YouTube; a live tutorial on how to make art takes place on Facebook 1 p.m. weekdays; and illustrator and children’s author Jarret J. Krosoczka hosts “Draw Every Day with JJK” on studiojjk.com at 1 p.m. weekdays. Otherwise, print out coloring pages from Minnesota artist Kelsey King.
The Museum of American Art also offers a virtual experience through “The M @ Home.” Their website, mmaa.org, includes a 360-degree view of past exhibitions.
The Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis also offers a 360-degree virtual tour on tmora.org. The tour features Unknown Fabergé: New Finds and Re-discoveries, The Art of Valerian Formozov: Visions of the Russian Heartland, Imperial Images in Etchings and Lithographs and Winter Holidays in Russia. The museum is open to the public and admits visitors at 25% capacity.
And just as a reminder before traveling, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends taking into account how much COVID-19 is spreading in the community you’re visiting, whether or not you’re traveling with someone of high risk, the feasibility of keeping a 6-foot distance between others and whether you’re able to miss work or school.
