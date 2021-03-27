A wave of mourning struck the world April 21, 2016, as media reported that legendary Minnesota musician Prince died at age 57.
Thousands of flowers and purple balloons, along with images of Prince spanning the years took over the places where he’d performed across the world. More locally, hundreds gathered at Paisley Park in Chanhassen to pay respects to the late musician. First Ave in downtown Minneapolis hosted a block party, which drew thousands of fans to honor him. And Prince's star on First Ave’s iconic wall was painted gold.
Five years later after his drug overdose and tragic death, Prince’s legacy continues. Many still recall the first time they heard “Little Red Corvette,” or seeing him perform at First Avenue years later, or his unforgettable performance at the 2007’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Celebrate one of Minnesota’s most prolific musicians and visit some of the landmarks in our state.
Paisley Park
Prince imagined a limitless space for creativity, surrounded with peace and love. That space was created in Chanhassen known as Paisley Park Studios, which opened in 1987.
The studio was inspired by Prince’s “Paisley Park” released in 1985 in “Around the World in a Day Album.” Since then and until his death, it remained Prince’s home, studio and production complex.
Paisley Park opened its doors to fans in October 2016. Tickets are available for purchase to go through three different experiences:
$45 for The Paisley Experience, which includes a tour of the main floor of the establishment and studios where Prince recorded some of his biggest hits.
$85 for the VIP Experience, which includes access to additional content, rooms and studio areas.
$160 for the Ultimate experience, which includes a private screening of exclusive video footage in Paisley Park’s Editing Suite and a look at other items not displayed in other tours.
Due to COVID, guests are required to answer a series of health questions when they arrive at Paisley Park.
Go to paisleypark.com/tickets for more information.
First Avenue
The former Greyhound Bus Depot in the heart of Minneapolis housed some of the biggest Minnesota powerhouses during the course of its life.
First Avenue served as a backdrop for the 1984 film “Purple Rain,” featuring, of course, Prince. The popular and successful film won an Oscar for Best Original Song Score and additionally had one of the best soundtracks — the soundtrack has sold 25 million copies worldwide and certified platinum 13 times.
During the production, the venue closed its doors for 25 days. And when it came out, it grossed over $72 million worldwide.
Prince also performed at the legendary venue, gracing the stages of First Ave since 1981 — then named Sam’s. This sold-out show, featuring songs such as “Sister” and “Partyup.” According to a post on The Current, “It was rare for Prince to perform a hometown show; when he did, it was a big deal.”
If you’ve never been to First Avenue for a show, it’s a must-go, whenever things get back to normal. But for now, go visit the venue on a nice day to look at the stars painted upon the building — including Prince’s.
If not, no worries. Most of the filming for “Purple Rain” took place in Minneapolis. In fact, The Kid’s — Prince’s character — house can be viewed. It’s on the 3400 block of Snelling Avenue South. However, as many sources online state, it is a private residence, so be respectful.
The Electric Fetus
This Minneapolis Record store was named one of the 10 best record stores in America by Rolling Stone in 2018. The Electric Fetus was also Prince’s favorite record shop.
According to a 2016 article written by Minnesota Public Radio, Prince had stopped in to the store to purchase CDs to support Record Store Day. Bob Fuchs, retail music manager of The Electric Fetus said Prince bought six albums . And Prince’s very last tweet was a link to The Electric Fetus.
The record store has been open for more than 50 years with former monthly visits from the legend himself.
The record store remains open during COVID from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and closed Mondays. The store has a limit of 15 people and masks are required at all times.
Visit the establishment to check out Prince’s favorite record store and pick up some records while you’re at it.
For more self-guided tours around the state, visit exploreminnesota.com.
