Artist describes her art as “big, bright-colored and wonky”
If time and money weren’t a concern, Abby Daleki of North Mankato would probably be off on a coast somewhere sipping “cold bevvies, petting cats, swimming, dancing, drumming” and, of course, painting.
Daleki has worked in the Mankato area to bring artists together, along with Melissa Ketchum, to give artists an opportunity to show their work. Before the pandemic, they’d host OmniMatter pop-up art shows, which gave artists not only a place to display their art but to network as well.
And before the public art focus, Daleki could be seen performing as the drummer in Sister Gin around 2011. She also teaches an online heavy metal belly dancing class.
The artist, whose work you can see on her very own garage door and mural on Mom & Pop’s wall, believes in art in all forms.
Go to abbydaleki.com/ to check out the rest of her work.
MANKATO MAGAZINE: For the last few years you have done a project called 100 Day Projects. What are those and what have you done during those 100 days?
ABBY DALEKI: The 100 Day Project (www.the100dayproject.com) is a way to commit to art making and beat resistance. I have always struggled with resisting art making as my conscience gets in my way of creativity. It is a constant for 100 days that suggests that I hold myself accountable of creating every day.
Each year, I focus on a few elements that I want to work on. My paintings have always been big, messy, bright-colored and wonky. So, for a couple years now, I have really tried to keep the 100 day projects to a minimalistic style. One year, it was just one line per drawing. That was quite difficult, but it required that I slow down and really focus on the line.
After the 100 days, I became more confident in mark making. In 2020, I wanted to focus on mixed media: sewing into paper, line and words. I wrote short poems for each drawing and used colored, but mostly black, thread and sewed into the paper.
MM: Between yourself and Melissa Ketchum, founder of Twin Rivers Movers and Shakers, OmniMatter pop-up art shows came to fruition. What was the idea behind these shows and how has this been important in the community?
AD: When I was still living on the East Coast, I was already planning my goals for after I moved back to Minnesota. One of those goals and intentions was to create and connect community and artists through OmniMatter. I had put this idea out on social media and the word traveled through artists in Mankato.
Melissa and I had not yet met each other, but she had caught word of this idea and wanted to make it happen as she had similar ideas. Eventually, we were able to meet up and discuss the logistics as my original idea had not translated fully. This is where Sunday Art Social (later Saturday Art Social) became known and my brainchild, OmniMatter, was debuted.
One of the main reasons I wanted this project to come to fruition was because I had experienced an instance in graduate school where a gallery assistant made it known that I, as a grad student, was not yet an established artist and therefore would not be treated the way an established artist would be treated. That was when I decided that all artists are deserving of respect, inclusivity, and that it should not matter where their art is displayed: be it a coffee shop, an empty parking lot, a gallery or a barn.
Artists should have multiple opportunities to display their art. The name somewhat gives it away: Omni (all) Matter (things). We’re all very important and should be treated as such.
MM: If you could describe your art in five words, what would they be?
AD: Bright, awkward, wonky, precise, delicate.
MM: The mural on Mom & Pop’s Ice Cream Shop is your work. How did you choose that design?
AD: I have been making these wonky bright paintings for a while now, and Casey and Shawn of Mom & Pop’s were really interested in having my work on their newly purchased ice cream shop! So, I had free rein of design and I approached it the way I would approach a canvas. The only real difference was the V shape in the middle that was somewhat abstract ice cream cone. It was my first mural and has really opened a lot of doors for me.
MM: You also teach belly dancing — heavy metal belly dancing, to be precise. How did you get involved in belly dancing and why heavy metal?
AD: In 2011, my friend and bandmate Violet Kind had opened her belly dance studio. She was very persuasive in trying to get me to take her classes. So, I agreed to it and took classes up until 2015 when I moved to Delaware for grad school.
When I moved back in 2018, I continued taking classes and began teaching as well. Heavy metal is my favorite genre and, as a drummer, I really enjoy the rhythm that heavy metal offers. I connected belly dancing and heavy metal with the melodic guitars, rhythmic guitars and fast drums. Due to COVID-19, the physical studio ceased to exist and as instructors, we were allowed the opportunity to do our own thing. So, I opened my online heavy metal belly dance studio Doum Lizard Studio.
MM: You’ve recently moved back to Mankato from the East Coast. How long were you there and what did you do?
AD: I moved to Delaware in 2015 for graduate school at The University of Delaware in Newark. I received my MFA in studio arts in 2017. After graduation, I moved to Wilmington, Delaware, and taught two semesters at Lincoln University near Oxford, Pennsylvania. As a born and raised Midwesterner, I decided to move back to Mankato in 2018.
MM: This year, one of your pieces of work was featured in an exhibition in Ghana. Tell us a little bit more about that piece and exhibit.
AD: I had some of my 100 Day Project drawings hanging at the St. Peter Food Co-op and local artist Daniel Kerkhoff was interested in purchasing one. He explained to me that he was traveling to Ghana to teach kids using local Minnesota artists as reference. There was an exhibition of all the Minnesota and Ghana artists. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend.
MM: Would you rather have your art come to life or become stuck in your own art?
AD: I view my paintings as beings. I used to name each painting with human names. Like, Mark, Eric, Nancy, Christina, etc. I would LOVE for them to come to life. I worry that it would be selfish of me to only hang out with my painting friends, though, because that is exactly what I would do.
MM: One of your special projects is “U-nan-onymous,” a COVID-19 series featuring a variety of work. Can you tell us a little bit more about that?
AD: While in graduate school, my colleague Bailey Chick and myself started Unanonymous (Unanimous + Anonymous) Project that consisted of drawing collaborations between artists who did not know each other but were like-minded and exchanged the drawings through USPS. At the end of that project, we had 100 drawings with each drawing being completely unique from the next as none of the drawings had the same combination of contributors.
With the COVID-19 Edition, we wanted to replicate this in a digital way. Bailey and I sought out artists who experienced similar things: Each artist had an exhibition canceled or rescheduled due to COVID. The rules were fairly open so each artist’s medium was different from the next. At the end of the art exchange, we created an e-book for easy viewing.
MM: If you could sit down with any person (alive or dead) for a cup of coffee, who would it be and why?
AD: My paternal grandfather. I didn’t get to know him well as he suffered from dementia by the time I was a teen. If I could meet him now, I would ask him a lot of questions about his 10 siblings who all were born and raised in northeast Minneapolis. I’m very interested in my family history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.