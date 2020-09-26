MAN ON FIRE
Before moving to Mankato, musician Jeremy Poland opened for Switchfoot
Jeremy Poland — the man’s name is ubiquitous with excellent customer service, music and infectious positivity.
Poland moved to Mankato from Florida in 2012 — though originally from Alabama — and stuck around. Many have come to see Poland at the Jersey Mike’s in Mankato. Not one customer can pass by him without a smile and “How ya’ doin’?” His passion lies in music, starting from an early age and discovering the love for his career through church.
Jeremy Poland averaged performing 170 stages last year with his band, The Jeremy Poland Band, and with premier band IV Play. The pandemic halted many of those shows, either causing them to be rescheduled or canceled.
But the musician kept on performing, even through virtual platforms. Because, after all, the show must go on.
MANKATO MAGAZINE: You joined Mankato’s premier band IV Play in 2013. What has that been like and what’s your favorite part about performing?
JEREMY POLAND: It’s been crazy, fun and knowledgeable.
My favorite part about performing... there’s just something about a beautiful summer night with lots of people singing back to you that I just can’t get enough of. Everyone’s looking for an escape for just a little while and music connects so many feelings and people — my escape becomes people’s escape and I’m so glad.
MM: Currently, you have two albums, “Timeless Soul” and “Southbound Heart.” Can you tell us a little bit more about each one?
JP: Definitely! “Southbound Heart” came out in 2015. A lot of my songs on this album are based on just living. Things I’ve seen, things I've been through, love and breakups. “Southbound Heart” was a lot of songs that I had written living in Alabama, Florida and newly living in Minnesota. There are a couple of songs on the album my friend Lantz Dale wrote — “Antarctica” and “Falling From Grace” — that didn’t fit his style which I’m so glad he let me sing because they are wonderful songs. And a couple we wrote together.
Favorite song? Man, I don’t even know. I think my favorite part about all the songs are … I can listen back (and) they take me to where I was when I wrote them. “Timeless Soul” is a completely different feel. “Southbound” is a full band, driving album. “Timeless Soul is more of an acoustic feel album that Lantz and I wrote more together than we did for the first album. Some of the songs are about our family, one is about a car wreck I was in, and one is about how I was waiting for my girlfriend to get home on a Sunday afternoon so we could go hang out together. But it’s so great how other people interpret the songs I’ve written.
MM: During the pandemic, shows have gone down significantly for The Jeremy Poland Band and IV Play. How did that affect you and your band members and what did you do during that time?
JP: Yeah it’s been a crazy year. It was nice to have some time off to go fishing, camping and what not, but for the band we took the time to learn new music and rehearse. We didn’t know when things would open back up but we wanted to be ready when they did. Lantz and I also did a handful of virtual shows from different places to keep us playing and got us out of the house every once in a while too.
MM: How and when did you initially start performing music?
JP: Well I grew up in Alabama, so it’s a strong Bible Belt. I started in church, actually. I started playing congas at the church we attended and gradually moved up to playing drums then leading worship with my voice and a guitar. After that I went solo and toured the southeast with some bands and just tried to play any and everywhere they would let me. When I moved to Minnesota, I played at some local bars and did all the open mics I could. Then I joined IV Play and it just exploded.
MM: What was the first instrument that you ever received?
JP: This is a great story. The first instrument I ever received was a ukulele. I was about 3 or 4 years old and when I got it, we were watching the “Wild Thing” music video, and at the end, all the band members smashed their guitars so right away I smashed my uke on the back of the kitchen table chairs. Sounds rock and roll, but I cried ‘till I got a new one.
MM: What’s your favorite thing about performing?
JP: The energy you get from the crowd and the feeling you get when the night and the show is just right. You can’t beat it.
MM: In 2009 you won a radio contest and opened for Switchfoot. How did you win and what was that experience like?
JP: You had to upload a YouTube video of an original song and the Top 5 with the most views got to go to Atlanta to play your song for the judges and whoever won opened that night. I didn’t even expect to win so when they called my name I was surprised. It was freaking awesome, though. My family was there so they were all crying and what not, and the feeling of hearing 20,000 people scream after you play a song you wrote and they enjoyed it — it was bananas and I could get used to it .
MM: Over the years, you have volunteered your time and talents to perform at various charity shows. Why is volunteering important to you?
JP: I just love being able to give back. I’m so lucky to be blessed with a talent to be able to share my gift whether I’m being paid or not. This community has given so much to me. I’m lucky to be able to return the favor.
MM: If you could only show someone one of your songs, which song would you show them and why?
JP: Hmmm ... probably “Man on Fire.” It’s one of our most popular and it was the song I won that radio contest with.
MM: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
JP: If a door opens up, don’t be afraid to walk through it because your dreams could be on the other side and it’s not gonna come to you. Go get it.
MM: If you had to pick just one musician to listen to for the rest of your life, who is it and why?
JP: Oh my goodness this is tough. It is so hard to choose one person to listen to. I’d say maybe John Mayer because his music is so diverse. Kinda get a few genres with one artist. Amazing guitar player and songwriter.
MM: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
JP: I just wanna say thank you. To Mankato, to everyone who comes to shows and supports what we do. It’s going on seven years of making a living playing music and I’m so grateful to everyone who continued to make this possible. You guys are the best. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
