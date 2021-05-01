PAINTER MAN
Bellissimo Paint & Coating’s co-owner and project manager, Justin Ek, believes in strong community
The summer of 2018 in Mankato brought the community together — at least in Old Town at Bellissimo Paint and Coating.
Hundreds of community members flocked to participate in painting a public mural — outlined mandalas on electric blue background on the side of Bellissimo’s building.
Driving by the Riverfront Drive site, passersby were sure to be taking Instagram-worthy photos of the emerging project.
The mandala mural was just the beginning in community building. Bellissimo’s vision aligns to help create not only a strong public art presence but also one that serves its hometown.
Throughout the pandemic, Bellissimo’s team and co-owner Justin Ek has made sure the company has lifted community spirits through various projects and events. Last spring, Ek dressed up as a masked-up Easter bunny, visiting children around town. During the winter holidays, Bellissmo and local small businesses teamed up to host a scavenger hunt. And in the future, the team plans on shutting down Riverfront Drive for a streetwide festival during October.
For Ek and the team, these ideas spring to life and, most importantly, serve to brighten up and connect the community.
MANKATO MAGAZINE: It’s been a long pandemic so far. Tell us what you have been doing to keep yourself busy during this time.
JUSTIN EK: My boys keep me on my toes, my old home keeps me busy. Our painting business is a never-ending journey, and our community work is ever-present. One thing I have been focusing hard on is my personal studio work painting and learning.
MM: Bellissimo created many community events, such as the community mural in Old Town and the Easter bunny visits. How were these events created and what did you see in the community as an outcome to these events?
JE: We are always brainstorming ideas. Our ideas often take shape in the moment. We commit to a good idea and trust our hard work and creativity to blow wind to the sails. We always meet people during these events and activities. One thing I can genuinely say has been an outcome is meeting amazing people in our community and experiencing so much growth personally.
MM: Who would you say is your biggest inspiration and why?
JE: My parents have been through so much. My dad moved here, alone, at 11 years old. I’ve yet to meet anyone with more tenacity than my parents. My dad is from Mexico. His mother and father — things are a little bit different there. So alcoholism is pretty prevalent. His mother kind of just got into a relationship with another person, they have two of them left and his dad was severe, severe alcoholic. And so my dad decided he was going to leave Mexico. He had other siblings and kind of got to choose what you want in life, you can choose to stay and fall into that same pattern, unfortunately, or, you know, trying to take care of your family and you just slowly slip into that door. Unfortunately, just leave everybody behind and come here. And that's what he chose when he was 11.
He worked his way up here and then got migrant worker status in California, and worked from California through the country, basically, then finally landed in Minnesota, meeting my mom, in high school, and they started having kids in high school; my sister and my mom was 16 when she had her and then 17 and she had my brother Alex.
MM: Tell us a little bit more about some of the public murals people can see around the area that you’ve done.
JE: I recognize that as a painting company Bellissimo can help augment myself as an artist and other artists’ projects. We have created and prepared surfaces for other artists in Mankato. Our building is the location of our new dream catcher mural. Down the street you can see the Seeds of Old Town mural, at Cultivate Mankato you can view our cityscape mural. Cross the bridge to North Mankato to catch my LONO STRONG heart pop. In the alley at Wooden Spoon see Lovie my chicken mural or take a drive to St. Peter on Highway 22 to see our recently completed silo mural.
MM: What is something you’d say is the highlight of your career?
JE: Picking up a brush. I am a house painter. I own a house-painting company today but 15+ years ago I was a helper. Years of studying “salty” old painters, thousands of hours of labor and countless, and I do mean countless, hours of research gained me the confidence to pick up a brush and become a painter.
MM: What is something that people might find surprising about you?
JE: I was once in nursing school.
MM: You’ve painted some beautiful eccentric, colorful paintings. Can you tell us a little bit about your process in making these paintings and what inspiration some of these came from?
JE: I am a bold risk-taking person. I do not assign permanence to my art and am willing to do/undo/redo anything at any time. In this way, I have freedom to make mistakes or take risks in color. I draw color from my spirits well and fuse it with the client that I am working with. When I first start working with a client, we have a color consultation and I learn that person’s “colors” are.
MM: Does your family have a “motto” – spoken or unspoken?
JE: If you can help, then you must.
MM: If you could only teach one thing to your kids, what would that be?
JE: Never hold yourself back, and that if you want something, it is your personal responsibility to ensure it happens.
MM: Anything else you’d like to add?
JE: I love our community and look forward to my future here.
