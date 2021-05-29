AT THE LIBRARY
North Mankato Taylor Library’s Director Katie Heintz looks forward to in-person programming
Libraries add such a magical space to any community. Obviously, they’re full of reading materials, hundreds of resources and only a page away from stepping into a fictional world. But beyond the go-to spot to pick up the latest best-selling book, libraries like the North Mankato Taylor Library offer so much to a community.
Throughout the years, Taylor Library hosted events such as Music in the Park, Bookin’ on Belgrade and ArtSplash. Not to mention it provides adult and children programming throughout the year.
And at the height of COVID-19, the library remained closed but still continued to serve the community by offering a no-contact book pickup.
More importantly, libraries are filled with friendly faces who help find a book, sign on to a computer and organize community events — such as North Mankato native Katie Heintz, Taylor Library’s director.
MANKATO MAGAZINE: You’ve been at the North Mankato Taylor Library for eight years. What interested you the most in choosing this career?
KATIE HEINTZ: I have been coming to the North Mankato Taylor library since I was a kid. My sister and I would bike down and back up the “big hill” to get to the library. The library was always a place of joy and excitement for me. Who wouldn’t want to work at a place like that?
MM: The library was closed from mid-March through June 2020 due to the pandemic. What was that experience like for you and everyone at the library?
KH: We still wanted to be there for our patrons, so it was a time of adjusting and getting things done. We learned to roll with things and get our materials out to the people that wanted/needed them. We mailed books, dropped books off and checked in with our patrons. It was a good experience for us. We learned that we can be flexible, and the most important thing is serving our community.
MM: What’s a favorite memory you have during your time at the library?
KH: Before I was the director, I hosted the teen events. These are some of my favorite memories. I loved working with all the kids, seeing them grow up and break out of their shells was such a blessing. I talk a lot and I am loud, so I think the kids were comfortable just being themselves with me.
MM: What’s been your favorite part of working at North Mankato Taylor Library in the last eight years?
KH: I love getting to plan some of our big events. Seeing how the community comes together and everyone is so happy and having a great time. It makes me realize I’m in the right place. I equally love talking to all the patrons that come into the library. They feel like family. Talking kids, weather and books is so simple, but you really get to know people and start to care about them. I have also met and worked alongside so many wonderful community members. They make me feel lucky to live here.
MM: If you had to only choose three books to read for the rest of your life, what would they be and why?
KH: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “Necessary Lies” by Diane Chamberlain and the Bible. I love “Crawdads” and “Necessary Lies” — both great books and the Bible because duh.
MM: What’s the longest rabbit hole you’ve been down?
KH: I can get myself into a very deep rabbit hole on Instagram. I love all the home décor, toddler accounts and book club accounts; OK, I just love it all.
MM: What is something about the library that some people might not know about?
KH: Well, here we love when kids come and play. We have board books, toys, train tables and blocks in our children’s area. They can laugh and be loud and we are OK with that.
MM: What are some things that the community can look forward to during the summer months?
KH: We have our Summer Reading Program, which will kick off with a walk through the zoo at Bluff Park on June 5. ArtSplash is back for its 16th year at SCC on June 19 and our Music in the Park is hosted at Wheeler (Park) Thursday nights in July and September 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MM: What’s something you did pre-COVID that you’re looking forward to doing when we get back to “normal”?
KH: In person programming, we look forward to being able to be all together again.
MM: What tips have you picked up from your past jobs?
KH: People just want to feel welcome and heard. Bad days happen and all someone wants is someone to listen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.