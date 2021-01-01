Maggie Maes has been an active member of Merely Players since the late ‘90s
Merely Players has been providing the Greater Mankato area with quality community theater since 1982. The nonprofit has helped community members find their passion in the arts while providing the community with entertainment. However, 2020 had put Merely Players’ productions on hold as the pandemic continued, and the board will assess 2021’s season productions.
Merely Players’ artistic director, Maggie Maes, who has been with the organization since 1996, hopes to be able to pick up where they left off in 2020.
“It will obviously depend on how soon we can get back to live theater,” she said.
If possible, Merely Players will perform “Rex’s Exes,” an Agatha Christie mystery, “Spider’s Web” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
MANKATO MAGAZINE: It’s been a long, long pandemic. What have you been up to during this time?
MAGGIE MAES: We are lucky enough to live on a lake and so staying home has been easier than for a lot of people. I have read a lot and, of course, baked! I have to say I have perfected my honey wheat bread! We have also caught up on a lot of Netflix series, watched the entire “West Wing” again and like so many others watched “Hamilton” a few times when Disney released it.
MM: How did you first get involved with Merely Players?
MAES: In 1996 my two oldest children who were 8 and 6 at the time auditioned for “Winnie the Pooh.” My son was cast as Piglet, and in true Merely Players fashion, my daughter was Pretty Little Skunk # 2 (we always try to include as many children as possible). I volunteered to help wrangle the children in between scenes and was hooked on how welcoming the organization is. The next show I ran a spotlight, then lights, props, even helped with costumes, which is funny as those who know me know how clueless I am about sewing. I then started assistant directing and eventually directing.
MM: Over the years, you have taken up many positions at Merely Players including the most current as artistic director. Tell us one of your most memorable moments during one of those roles.
MAES: Back in 1999 we were producing “Children of Eden,” I was working props for that show. The first act is about The Creation and the set was horseshoe shaped with some cutouts in them where some very pointy acrylic plants were placed and lit from the bottom. They were very effective. During the banishment scene, the stage would go dark and the “plants” would be removed. It was a large cast and very busy during that scene and one of the actors, Chuck Kind, got poked in the eye by one of the plants. He came off stage in obvious pain and at the time we had a fridge with an icebox in the green room, so I went to grab some ice for him and the only thing in the freezer were frozen Peppermint Patties, so here is poor Chuck holding one on his eye.
Now, I should also mention that the second act was the story of Noah, and Chuck played Noah so we needed him to be able to do this. As luck would have it, we also had Dr. Michael Rath in the cast and he had noticed something happening with Chuck and because it was such a large cast (30 plus) was able to slip off stage and make his way to Chuck who obviously needed real help as the Peppermint Patty wasn’t doing much. Dr. Rath drove to his office in full makeup and glitter robe and came back in time to treat Chuck and send him on stage in Act 2 as Noah.
MM: What has been the most rewarding work you feel you have done with the organization?
MAES: I have seen the effect working on a show can have on people. They are able to walk in to rehearsals and leave whatever problems they have at the stage door and for a few hours be someone else. I have had people who were going through a divorce or illness at the time they were in a show. They said it was a relief to come each night and be able to forget everything else. Also, working with the children has so many rewards and to see their excitement at being cast and how hard they work. They bring an energy with them each night, and I love that we give children a chance to be on stage and give them that full theater experience.
MM: What is something that some might not know about Merely Players?
MAES: We joke and say we are Mankato’s best kept secret. Merely Players has been producing really good theater in Mankato since 1982! We have obviously been doing something right to have lasted that long!
If there is a secret to our success, I think it is the Community Theater part; you come to any show and you might see your child’s teacher on stage or your banker or a check-out person from your local grocery store. We have had a judge on stage, doctors, students and, of course, your neighbor’s child. We take the title Community Theater very, very seriously. We love having new people on stage as without them we would not have been able to survive as long as we have.
MM: If you could attend any musical or play in the world (pre-COVID), what would it be and why?
MAES: It would have to be “Macbeth.” My love of Shakespeare started in my teens when I went on a school trip to the West End and saw a young Judi Dench in “Twelfth Night.” I walked out of that theater wanting more. I saw “Macbeth” about eight years later and was hooked. There are so many amazing characters in “Macbeth” and if you have not read the play, take the time while we cannot see live theater and read it. Do not think “Oh, it is Shakespeare so it is probably boring.” No, no. This has it all — mystery, intrigue, murder, battles and one very conniving wife.
MM: How do community theaters benefit/affect a community? How has it affected you personally?
MAES: Live theater is such an amazing gift to give. For a few hours you are sitting in a darkened theater with 249 other people, forgetting the bills, work, the day-to-day and you are transported somewhere else.
Each show gives opportunities to the people who are working on it to come together for six weeks and go from sitting in a circle reading a script together to standing on stage in front of an audience and taking them somewhere else. It teaches about teamwork and problem solving.
Community theater also enriches the community artistically and financially. I cannot imagine life without theater; it is where I go to play with my friends and get to use my creative side. I have formed such strong bonds with people and have wonderful memories from past productions and look forward to future ones.
MM: The production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” had abruptly ended earlier this year. How did the cast/Merely Players feel having to postpone the production indefinitely?
MAES: This one still hurts; I had wanted to direct this show since I first saw it many, many years ago. I was thrilled with everything — the cast, the costumes, the props and the set. Our band was incredible and the guitarists would give me chills each night. We had worked hard, extremely hard and to have that second weekend taken away was painful.
I remember standing backstage knowing I was going to have to tell the cast that opening weekend was also going to be closing weekend and even though we had seen the writing on the wall and knew it was a good possibility it was still awful. I hurt for them all and I was so sad that so many people in Mankato were not going to get the opportunity to see this show that I, my cast and crew were so proud of. However, we all knew it was the right thing to do, and I am glad we did it before anyone got sick. The board had long discussions about what we should do, and I am happy that the decision was made that the health of cast, crew and our patrons plus the staff at the Kato Ballroom should come first, regardless of the financial hit or how sad closing after one weekend made us.
MM: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
MAES: Like a lot of other theaters, we have been hit hard by the pandemic. We are a nonprofit theater group who relies on audiences, grants and donations to survive. We also realize people in general are hurting. This pandemic has changed our lives in a way nobody could have predicted a year ago, however, I am hopeful things will turn around eventually and if you believe live theater is as important as we do, please think about buying season tickets as by doing so you tell us that you consider us an important part of the Mankato community.
Also, the theater might be closed, but the Board of Directors has been working hard. We are still having monthly meetings via Zoom and will be ready to go when it is safe to move forward. Stay in touch with us at merelyplayers.com whether to make a donation or just say hi until we can see you in person again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.