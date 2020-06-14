Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.