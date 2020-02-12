Artist Meghan Rosenau switched careers to pursue her interest in sculpture
For 32-year-old Meghan Rosenau of Mankato, art has remained a constant part of her life.
“I actually don't ever remember a time when I wasn't creating, whether it was a side hobby or creating full time,” she said. “I always participated in the summer art programs in elementary school and took all the art classes that were available in middle school and high school.”
Despite her love of art, when it came time to choose her career, Rosenau struggled.
“When I first went to college, I kept changing my major between art and business until I finally settled on marketing management,” she said. “After graduating with an associate's degree, I went and worked full time for a few years at a few different places but never really felt fulfilled with what I was doing, so I decided to go back to school to get my bachelor's degree.”
Rosenau began pursuing a degree in graphic design, but the summer before her senior year, those plans quickly changed when she took a mixed media class. “I realized that I loved working with my hands much more than I liked sitting behind a computer screen, so I switched my major to sculpture.”
Last spring, Rosenau graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree with sculpture as her main concentration and graphic design as her second concentration. She is now a full-time graduate student with a main concentration in sculpture.
Aside from her schooling and working several part-time jobs, Rosenau manages to carve out time to produce art of her own. She has shown her work at the galleries at Minnesota State University, the 410 Project in downtown Mankato, The Grand Center for the Arts in New Ulm and at the Waseca Art Center. Her work can also be found on Instagram- @megfrances5.
“Being in school has influenced my art in a lot of ways,” she said. “It has allowed me to work with a lot of amazing professors that have taught me new disciplines within the arts. I have also met a lot of great artists that have inspired me and my work. I think that when you surround yourself with similar-minded people and are given a space to really let your imagination grow where there is no harsh judgment, I think that it is very
influential.”
She has also gained inspiration from family.
“My mother and her mother were very influential when it comes to the traditional craft art that I incorporate into my works. I grew up watching them sew everything from clothes to quilts, and my grandmother crocheted as well.”
She also pulls ideas from everyday life.
“I don't think that any detail is too small,” she said. “In my most recent art show, my inspiration came from plants and a graffitied courtyard wall at school.”
Although she is trained in sculpture, installation, ceramics, graphic design and printmaking, as well as in acrylic and watercolor painting, her main focus is on sculpture and installation.
“My themes, colors, and art form are always changing as I continue to grow as an artist and as a person, but right now my work is all about enlarged objects, texture, and fluorescent colors mixed with black and white for contrast,” Rosenau said. “There is always an aspect of irony in my work because I love making things that either look like something completely opposite of what they are or by creating organic objects out of materials that are very industrialized.”
