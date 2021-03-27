THE BIG DOG
Some staple recipes on the menu originate from owner’s grandmother
For regulars at Big Dog Sports Cafe, it’s not uncommon to have a favorite beer or any other beverage waiting for them as soon as they walk in the door.
“Our regulars are a lot more like family than customers,” said manager Isaac Becker. “It’s not just a customer or a dollar that’s coming in; it’s a person that we enjoy and get to know.”
Some of Becker’s happiest childhood memories come from when he was a kid hanging out at the Big Dog while his dad and owner, Wade Becker, put in long hours running the sports bar and restaurant.
Some of the menu items come from homemade recipes Becker’s grandmother made.
“It’s always been a family-friendly atmosphere,” Isaac Becker said, adding that staff turnover is rare – several employees have been here since the restaurant first opened. Many others have been working here for more than a decade.
The Big Dog Sports Cafe has been a staple of North Mankato since 1994. Since then, most of the menu items have remained consistent, but that hasn’t stopped them from introducing a handful of new appetizers in recent months, such as fried green beans, pretzel bites and spring rolls.
“We were just looking for something different, especially when you’re ordering curbside,” Becker said. “It’s nice to switch it up, so spring rolls were a different option to diversify.”
The spring rolls also pair well with the peanut Thai or spicy chili Thai chicken wings, two of the 10 varieties on the menu, which range from Caribbean jerk and BBQ to teriyaki and honey mustard.
“You can always have barbecue wherever you go, so it’s something different,” Becker said. “We have wing specials on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.”
And then there are the lunch specials every week, including chicken fettuccine on Tuesdays, southwest pasta on Wednesdays and the beef commercial on Thursdays, which is especially popular among customers.
“It’s two pieces of Texas toast with our homemade roast beef and then we pour mashed potatoes in between,” Becker said. “You cut the sandwich in half and smother it in gravy at the end. It’s a nice pick-me-up when you come in from the cold.”
For people on the go during a lunch break, Becker recommends one of their wraps, which ranges from fajitas to buffalo chicken, or sandwiches, like the Cajun chicken sandwich.
“For dinner I usually get the wings or the Big Dog Burger,” Becker said. “That comes with American cheese, fried onions and bacon.”
There are nine different salads to choose from, and they make the homemade ranch dressing in house. It’s become so popular they began selling the dressing separately in 16-ounce containers for customers to take home with them.
The Big Dog is also known for its breakfasts.
“Our red-eye breakfast is probably one of the best deals in town,” Becker said. “It’s $8.29 for three eggs, three strips of bacon, hash browns, toast and a bloody Mary or screwdriver. It’s a very large meal for what you pay for and I honestly order it every single Sunday – it’s my go-to meal.”
Becker said the customers and staff he gets to interact with every day are the best part of the job.
“I never come to work with a bad outlook because I know I’ll be able to see my regulars,” he said. “There are people that consistently come in that are here to see us, and we’re here to see them.”
