The Knotty Bar and Grill cooks up loyalty from customers
As real estate partners, Angie Jenkins and Emily Swalve knew an opportunity when they saw one. When a bar and grill on the outskirts of Elysian went up for sale in early 2018, the two sisters – with experience in the service industry – bought the building that spring.
“We both grew up on a farm, so are used to the rural life. It’s a beautiful setting with all the trees and a couple acres of woods,” Jenkins said. “We thought it would be fun to offer some dishes and experiences that people can’t get in the franchise restaurants in Mankato.”
After five months of remodeling and refurbishing, the sisters opened the Knotty Bar and Grill that fall.
As the two connected with food and beverage vendors before a soft opening in September 2018, one name kept coming up. Chef Nick Soderlund, of Elysian, has been the man behind the homemade specials and desserts that attract a diverse clientele, from locals to world travelers.
That’s because the population in and around Elysian triples during the summer months, attracting tourists to the lakes in the area who come not only from other parts of Minnesota but other states and even other countries.
“We have tourists who tell us that they fly all over the world for business meetings and for their jobs, and they love the food here,” Jenkins said. “For all the places they get to go, it’s fun to hear that their favorite dish is at the Knotty in Elysian.”
Along with staple menu items, such as prime rib, burgers, ahi tuna skewers and walleye sandwiches, the Knotty is known for its specials, from freshly caught sea scallops and Chilean sea bass to braised lamb shanks.
Swalve, whose personal Knotty favorite is the bourbon-braised steak tips, said they redo the staple menu every four to six months. Popular specials sometimes make their way into the staple menu.
“We like to keep rotating and changing our menu up,” Swalve said. “A lot of our guests like to bring friends here or have birthday parties or anniversaries because they know every time they come here, they’re going to be able to get something different.”
Jenkins and Swalve work with a seafood vendor in the Twin Cities that flies freshly caught fish in from the coast. Those seafood specials have included everything from lobster, crab and sea scallops to trout, sol and wreckfish. Even side dishes, vegetables and desserts change with the seasons to ensure freshness.
“Our desserts are homemade, like house made rhubarb cake, it’s always something different,” Swalve said. “Our dressings are homemade. Even the sides that we offer with our meals, our chef creates all of them. Everything is made to order and fresh.”
The relatively new restaurant has built up a loyal base of customers as they begin their second summer in business, with their staff growing to 44 employees. Jenkins said they couldn’t have made the restaurant what it is without their employees and a supportive community rallying behind them.
“We’re very blessed for the people who walked into our lives at the right time to help us through this process,” Jenkins said. “The support we’ve received from the community has been amazing. We’ve felt very welcomed from day one, from the city to every business in town. We’re proud of what we did the first year and can’t wait to show our guests what we can do in years to come.”
