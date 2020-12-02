Local juice company opened second location in Spicer
In many ways, Kristi Schuck and Marie Christiansen are kindred spirits. The co-owners of WYSIWYG Juice Company in Mankato shared several parallel experiences prior to meeting each other six years ago.
Both of their husbands died of colorectal cancer at the age of 40. When Schuck’s husband was diagnosed in 2012, his doctors suggested he had about six months to live. Christiansen’s husband was given a prognosis of 18 months. Both men lived for years following their diagnoses, and Christiansen and Schuck believe the health benefits of juicing played a role in that.
It wasn’t until the two women met in 2014 when they were both training to be Livestrong instructors at the Mankato YMCA that they discovered just how much they had in common. They both started juicing when their husbands were each diagnosed, and two years later, they opened WYSYWIG Juice Company, which means, “What you see is what you get.” The phrase defined their goal of blending an array of organic and raw blended fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies without any additives.
“What was great about Marie and I coming together and having this experience is we already had 15 years of juicing experience and finding out what tasted good,” Schuck said. “The element that threaded through our journeys together was hope, and that’s what you see in our mission, our business and our passion.”
Their juice ingredients range from apples, pears and lemons to more eclectic options such as garlic, turnips and spinach, which requires a massive amount to produce just a small amount of juice.
“When you put a pound of spinach in that container and eke out 2 ounces of juice, it’s a really hard shift of perspective,” Schuck said. “Then you learn that what you get out of that is what you need. You get creative as a home juicer.”
They now have 11 blended juices, ranging from charcoal lemonade (activated charcoal acts as a digestive aid) to Therapy, a juice made from kale, ginger, lemon, lime, red cabbage, turmeric, black pepper and beets – a root vegetable packed with nutrients that can be consumed much easier for people who have an aversion to the taste or texture.
“Kristi and I both hate beets,” Christiansen said. “But we know there are these phenomenal benefits to them. It’s such a superfood; it’s great for your heart and after a night out.”
The duo categorized their nearly dozen or so juices into three tiers. The first is mainly fruit juice, the second is a combination of the two, and the third is primarily vegetable based.
“If you’ve never juiced, tier one is a safe bet,” Schuck said. “It’s going to be sweet like what we experience when we go to the grocery store.”
One of their most popular juice blends is Cleanse, which falls into the tier one category. It’s a combination of green apple, pear, lemon, parsley, spinach and ginger.
“Parsley is a great energy booster,” Schuck said. “When you’re out there researching what a body needs to be healthy, you start to put all these pieces together. The Cleanse juice came as a result of finding out that parsley is great for energy, helping the liver and detoxifying our blood.”
Recover is a popular tier two juice with collard greens, parsley, lime, mint, kale and apple. Energy – a tier three blend – has a bit of a kick with cayenne pepper, ginger, cilantro and pink Himalayan sea salt blended with carrots and lime.
Schuck said their recipes are a balancing act between taste, color and nutritional value. Just a small amount of lemon and celery are required to bring out the taste without covering up other flavors. Beets and greens tend to dominate other juice ingredients when it comes to color, so knowing how much to add without dominating is key.
“Color is also vital to the experience that we want our customer to have,” Schuck said. “Before we opened, we found this recipe that had cranberries in it. So, we played around and developed this recipe which was our No. 1 seller. This is the Alert juice. It has apples, orange, lemon, cranberry and ginger.”
Customers also will find a variety of nut milks, on-the-go treats, smoothies and smoothie bowls.
“Imagine a bowl of granola. Instead of the milk you would pour on it, we put it on a bed of smoothie essentially,” Schuck said. “We have three long-standing flavors with the smoothie bowl, the acai bowl is one of our flavors. We also have mango and a pineapple green one. We always have a monthly special one too.”
For those who live outside of Mankato, the women opened another store in Spicer earlier this year and have plans to franchise in places such as the Twin Cities. Even if you’re out of town, you can still have an order shipped to your doorstep.
