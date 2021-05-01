‘Brood’ by Jackie Polzin a worthwhile read
We live in heavy times, and lately we’re surrounded by stories that tangle with a variety of conflict and woe. Surely the many difficult stories in recent books and movies are important and valuable. Too many, though, present a mirthless world, one depleted of levity, and for at least some in the audience, that doesn’t feel right or true.
St. Paul writer Jackie Polzin’s terrific debut novel, “Brood,” may seem an unlikely place to find relief from the struggle and despair. The book engages with some gloomy stuff. There’s even a chicken named Darkness. But Polzin’s narrator turns a wry eye on the world, and her wit provides more than enough lift to give flight to the story.
“Brood” is lean, coming in under 250 pages, and it’s delivered in short vignettes, meaning there’s a good deal of white space between its covers. The story is narrated by a woman muddling through the aftermath of a miscarriage, taking stock of her marriage and coming to terms with the fact she will probably not be a parent.
“I don’t think I am like my mother, or her mother either, most of all because I am not one,” the narrator confides. “I am twenty years older than my mother was when she had me, twenty years estranged from the life she had.”
The narrator, whose name we never learn, and her husband live in Minneapolis and keep four chickens in a backyard coop. The story follows them all (people and poultry) through one year and tracks the narrator’s efforts to keep the chickens alive through the coldest days of winter and hottest days of summer, all the while protecting them from hawks, raccoons and other threatening forces, including a neighbor child who gives chase with open arms.
The chickens get a lot of attention in this book. If you’re into the whole urban chicken thing, Polzin has produced a literary gift for you. If you think chickens are noisy and kind of gross, her book might change your mind. Even if it doesn’t, the story is worth your time.
Chickens aside, “Brood” is driven by the occasional appearances of other important characters, including the narrator’s husband, mother and close friend. The husband, Percy, has interviewed for a position at a prestigious university in the West, and the narrator knows that if he gets the job, they will have to sell their house, find someone to take the chickens off their hands and leave behind the life she knows. Percy is confident an offer is forthcoming, but the narrator proceeds in a sort of low-grade suspense as they await an answer that is slow to arrive.
This may not seem like particularly gripping stuff in terms of propelling a plot, but it’s plenty in Polzin’s hands. Plot, to be sure, is a lesser element in this novel. What matters is how readers come to know the narrator and whether they come to care about her. And leaving aside the dullards and the hard of heart, most readers surely will care about her and find her interesting, if for no other reason than that endearing wit of hers.
“Brood” is no comedy, but it is funny — persistently so. Polzin’s narrator will make you smirk even in low moments and get you to smile at how even mundane snippets of urban living are described in surprising terms, such as when the narrator and her husband come upon a huge raccoon removing choice bits from an overturned trash bin.
“The raccoon was unconcerned with our presence, could sense we were idiots or pacifists or, at the very least, unarmed,” Polzin writes. “His sleek coat shifted from side to side over his broad back as he lifted each piece of garbage to determine what brought him joy.”
Polzin’s narrator seems to be mostly avoiding the difficult issues in her life — her lost hopes of maintaining a pregnancy, the state of her marriage, the potential move to a distant city, etc. Her thoughts are dominated by her work (as a house cleaner) and, of course, by her responsibilities with the chickens. She seems to be distracting herself and, as a result, holding back a lot — perhaps too much.
But when the story might begin to try a reader’s patience, the tough stuff comes to the forefront. In the book’s moving final stretch, our questions about the narrator are mostly resolved. We come to know her more clearly, and we can imagine her future — a life that is unexpected, as many are, but not without hope, light and some laughs.
