DYNAMIC DUO
Trisha and Stephen Shaskan write and illustrate children’s books with their audience in mind
When children’s authors Stephen Shaskan and Trisha Speed Shaskan met, they were working in an after-school program in Minneapolis. He taught art, and she taught writing. Every day they had to find ways to engage their students, and every day they developed a better understanding of what amused the kids, what bored them, what moved them and what mattered to them.
Twenty-four years have passed since their time as coworkers, and in those years the Shaskans have gotten married (21 years ago) and built careers in children’s books — Trisha as an author and Stephen as an author-illustrator. They have worked hard and honed their craft through thousands of hours of study and practice. All along, they have stayed connected with kids and what they want or need from a story.
“The experience of working with kids — having a view of how kids reacted to stories and getting in touch with kids’ emotions — was really helpful to me as a writer,” Trisha said. “The time I spent working with kids, which was at least 10 or 15 years, definitely influences my writing.”
Stephen concurs and adds, “Trisha and I always think about where the child is in our stories. That’s really important to both of us.”
In January 2020, the Shaskans visited St. James to lead a comics workshop — a hands-on session where kids learned how to write and illustrate their own comics. The Shaskans were familiar faces in the Mankato region by then, having visited libraries in Waseca, Winnebago, Montgomery, Madelia and roughly 25 other nearby communities in recent years. The pandemic would soon put a halt to all events of the sort, but at the time, the Shaskans were busy riding a wave of success.
Trisha was coming off the 2019 publication of “The Itty-Bitty Witch,” a lovable underdog story that had been released by Two Lions, the children’s division of Amazon Publishing. Stephen was looking forward to the May 2020 release of his graphic chapter book “Pizza and Taco: Who’s the Best?” The book would be the first in a new series, and he was under contract with Random House Children’s Books for a second Pizza and Taco book in 2021.
The idea for the series could be traced back to library visits and workshops such as the one in St. James. The Shaskans often led kids through a character-creation exercise, and with participation from the group, they would conjure a character by making a list of his or her traits and behaviors.
“Every time we asked the kids, ‘What’s this character’s favorite food?’ It was always pizza or tacos,” Stephen said. “Always.”
The Shaskans got the message. Stephen decided to create a story with two main characters — a taco and a slice of pizza, obviously — who are highly competitive but also best friends. In the first book, Pizza and Taco debate who is tops and decide to put the matter to a vote. They also crack jokes, accidentally (or not) snub their classmate Hamburger, do a best-friends dance and more.
Releasing a book in the early days of the pandemic seemed dicey, but Random House stuck with the planned launch date. Soon “Who’s the Best?” had the look of a hit. By the holiday season, Pizza and Taco appeared alongside bestsellers such as “Dog Man” and “The Baby-Sitters Club” in weekly Target ads. By early this year, Random House had Stephen under contract for five more Pizza and Taco stories. The second book (“Pizza and Taco: Best Party Ever!”) came out in February, and the third will arrive in the fall.
It’s all good news, but when the Shaskans start talking about children’s books, they don’t talk about sales and contracts. They talk about the stories that have moved and inspired them, and they talk about how their love for children’s books began.
Trisha mentions her years as an undergraduate at the University of Minnesota and in graduate school here at Minnesota State University, where she completed an MFA in creative writing. And Stephen talks about reading dozens and dozens of picture books during his years as a preschool teacher and paying attention to how authors and illustrators crafted the stories.
“I think a lot of people who get into this business read picture books and think, ‘Oh, I can write something better than that,’” Stephen said. “When I got into the business, I was reading so many picture books, and I was thinking, ‘I’d like to write something as good as this.’ I really admired what they were doing in so many picture books.”
