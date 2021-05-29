A Story Rooted Here
At its heart, Diane Wilson’s debut novel, “The Seed Keeper,” is a story about one woman and her struggle against a sense of rootlessness, but the sweep of the story addresses more than a century and a half of history in southern Minnesota while distilling it into the experiences of a single Dakota family.
The book begins as Rosalie Iron Wing, in her early 40s and recently widowed, leaves behind the farm where she has resided for more than 20 years. She sets off along icy roads in the Minnesota River valley and makes her way to the place where she lived as a child, until her father’s early death severed her from her family’s past. She feels she has come home, and in that dusty and forgotten cabin, with no heat, electricity or indoor plumbing, she intends to start over.
“She’s lost her husband. She’s lost her father. She has no connection to family,” Wilson said. “In a way, the assimilation process that I write about in the book from 1862 on forward is culminated in Rosalie’s life. She is about at the furthest edge that all of these assimilation policies and programs have carried her family to, where she believes she is the only remaining person in the Iron Wing family.”
The story moves backward and forward in time and engages with key forces that have shaped the region and its people — from the incursion of white settlers into Dakota land in the 1800s and the U.S.-Dakota War in 1862 to the farm crisis of the 1980s and the subsequent era of corporate farming. Told through the first-person voices of four Dakota women, “The Seed Keeper” deals with the past on a personal scale, and as always with the best sort of historical fiction, it never feels like a history lesson.
Most of the story tracks Rosalie’s life, although some scenes take place long before her birth, and in Rosalie, Wilson has created the sort of character readers will be thinking about long after they’ve finished the book. She is complicated, guarded and imperfect, but she is also persistent, strong and always interesting.
As a teenager in the late 1970s, Rosalie lives in a foster home in Mankato and hopes to save enough money to afford a place of her own as soon as she reaches her 18th birthday. She gets a job detasseling corn and ends up meeting the person she will eventually marry.
At first, it is a marriage of necessity, not of love, and Rosalie finds herself feeling isolated among a rural community of white farm families. Through a friendship with a neighbor, Rosalie learns how to plant and care for a large garden, connecting her to the earth and, in ways she doesn’t realize, to her family’s legacy.
Rosalie and her husband also struggle to navigate the challenges of being family farmers in the 1980s. They face the hardship of drought years and the arrival of an agri-business giant that drives a wedge between neighbors and contributes to broader changes that forever alter the way of life in rural Minnesota.
After her husband’s death and her return to her childhood home, Rosalie makes her way back to a community from which she’d long been cut off and, eventually, discovers she has been living for years within a short drive of a great aunt she didn’t know about. Rosalie finds Darlene Kills Deer living in a small apartment crowded with “buckets and cans packed with precious soil,” an improbable indoor garden Darlene has maintained for one reason.
“All those seeds in my closet, all that’s left of my family, they had to be planted or they’d die, just like us,” she explains.
Wilson said writing her first novel was “hugely daunting on many fronts.” But since its release in March, “The Seed Keeper” has enjoyed critical acclaim, including starred reviews in Booklist and Publishers Weekly and a plug in The New Yorker.
Wilson is the author of two previous books, including a 2006 memoir, “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past,” which won a Minnesota Book Award. A Mdewakanton descendent, she lives in Shafer (near Taylors Falls) and works as executive director of the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, a national organization devoted to creating sovereign food systems for Native people.
Having worked on “The Seed Keeper” for a decade, Wilson said, “I was hoping it would read as a book about characters and questions. It wasn’t intended to lecture about one side or another but more to raise the questions about decisions that we’ve made as human beings and what the consequences are of those decisions both for ourselves and for the seeds and the world around us.”
