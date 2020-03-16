Waseca Co. Corn Growers want county to use ethanol
March 16, 1988
The Corn Growers of Waseca were seeking help in the early days of ethanol in creating a market for their product. They approached the County Board asking them to use the corn derived fuel in some or all of the 20 county vehicles that run on gas. “We’ve got mountains of it (corn) out there,” Vern Wilkening said. Bill Jewison asked the commissioners to burn the fuel in a few cars to start, and then make a comparison in efficiency. Jewison hoped the ethanol industry would “take off” so the glut of corn in the county would have a use. The board was receptive to the idea but voiced concerns about availability at the pumps. Now, 22 years later, it’s difficult to find gas at the pumps that does not contain ethanol.
Storm motivates shopping binge
March 11, 1976
Memories of the “blizzard of the century” the previous January had shoppers flocking to grocery stores in Mankato in the face of a forecast weekend storm. Managers at Madsen’s Valu Center on Park Lane and in the Madison East Center, Penny’s Supermarket, Red Owl, and Jack & Jill in North Mankato all reported increased sales. Only the manager at the Park Lane store reported calling in extra help from off-duty employees. True to the cliché that in a blizzard everyone needs extra bread and milk, the manager of the Red Owl said those items were flying off the shelves. However, none of the liquor stores in the area that The Free Press reporters surveyed said they had noticed any increased business by mid-morning.
Woman named as winner of driver award
March 8, 1957
Mrs. William J. Scheurer of Mankato was the sixth winner of the safe driving contest sponsored by the Mankato council 101 and United Commercial Travelers. Her claim to fame was that she’d been driving for 12 years without an accident. Her prize was a trophy. She claimed her husband was initially surprised at her award but later told her he knew she was a good driver because he had taught her. When the police officer who observed her driving stopped her, she asked what she had done. His reply was that she had done “wonderful.” He had observed her stopping for a jaywalker in front of her car and stopping for children in the street. Seven more winners were to be cited, their driving records scrutinized and a grand prize winner was to be named on the Ides of March, March 15. There was no mention of what the grand prize was.
St. Peter gives haircuts to 38 school kiddies
March 15, 1932
Earl St. Peter was the proprietor of the Saulpaugh barber shop during the Great Depression. He believed that “neatness of attire, cleanliness and appearance of children” increased a child’s sense of respectability and lessen their chance of becoming a social problem. This was the second month he offered his services to children free of charge. In February, about 20 children whose parents were unable to provide them with money for haircuts were shorn. All he required was that the children have a note from their teacher or instructor, and he and his follow barbers in the shop would trim the tresses for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.