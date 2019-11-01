Visitors can channel their inner ‘boatnerd’ at Lake Superior museum and annual program
Each year in Duluth, countless visitors pause to watch ships big and small pass beneath the famous Aerial Lift Bridge. Many gaze until the boat passes, then peruse the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center before heading to the PortLand Malt Shoppe or another area fixture.
For others, however, the affinity for the vessels and know-how used to navigate the Great Lakes goes far beyond casual glances. These enthusiasts, said Konnie LeMay, vice president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association and editor of Lake Superior Magazine, are called “boatnerds.” It’s surprisingly easy to become one, she said, and she should know — she took the plunge several years ago and never looked back
The annual Gales of November program hosted by LSMMA caters to both the nerdiest boatnerd and those with simply a small interest. The event offers two days of speakers, discussions and time to connect with others who share in interest in Lake Superior and its shipping history.
“Gales of November, as a program, was officially started in 1987 by Duluth dive-shop owner Elmer Engman, who still teaches SCUBA diving,” LeMay said. “The title, of course, was inspired by Lake Superior itself, well famous — or infamous — for kicking up some spectacular gales, which it sometimes does during the event.”
The event originally focused solely on diving, but it continued to grow and bring in people interested in boat watching and maritime in general. Eventually Engman handed over the event to LSMMA.
This year’s program will take place Nov. 1- 2 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Along with maritime-related exhibitors and a silent auction, multiple speakers will present on various topics that cover history, current maritime trends and diving activity.
There will be three main speakers. On Friday, Roger LeLievre, publisher of the “Know Your Ships” annual guide, will present on his freighter voyages and methods of gathering information for the guide, as well as showcase decades of maritime photography to celebrate the guide’s 60th anniversary. Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, will deliver the Saturday morning keynote that overviews port activity and addresses related issues. Joel Stone, senior curator for the Detroit Historical Society, will discuss the history of commercial shipping on the Great Lakes, offering what LeMay describes as “a boatnerd-ish compilation of changes in vessels and cargos over the decades.”
However, there will be dozens of presentations throughout the two days. A panel of “ancient mariners,” which comprises one current and three retired ship pilots, will give a talk called “Inland Sea Shanties & Other Rollicking Tales.” LeMay looks forward to a talk from shipwreck hunter Jerry Eliason, who will discuss three wrecks located off Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula on Lake Superior. Eliason will show off his digital underwater photography that helps identify wrecks throughout the Great Lakes.
“The nice thing about the presentations is that they appeal to people well-versed in all things maritime, but also for people with a simple curiosity about how international water transportation molded and developed our cities in the center of the United States, hundreds of miles from other salt-water coast,” Lemay said.
For aspiring boatnerds looking to take that curiosity further, a good place to begin is Duluth’s Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center at 600 Canal Park Drive. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It continues to operate as a partnership between LSMMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which opened the visitor center in 1973 and still maintains a local headquarters there.
“It has always been free to the public. This year it logged its 20 millionth visitor – quite the milestone!” LeMay said. “The exhibits are constantly changing at the center, but one of the most beloved services continue to be the same – the listing of estimated arrivals of the commercial freighters through the Duluth Ship Canal. There is also a re-created pilot house, with old-fashioned ship’s wheel, set up inside the center on the second floor, from which you can watch the live maritime traffic outside.”
For those who can’t make the trip to Duluth, they can still enjoy boat watching from several live cameras on the LSMMA website. This not only allows them to channel their inner boatnerd, but to peer back in history to see how important travel across Lake Superior has been for the area since before the state was formed, LeMay said.
“The land that is Minnesota has a long maritime heritage, longer even than the creation of our major cities,” she said. “More importantly, it continues to have vibrant, thriving connection to the other Great Lakes and to the world through the commerce of maritime shipping — fondly called ‘Highway H20’ — and through the waters of Lake Superior.”
