Tasty burgers, cold craft brews make NaKato a community favorite
NaKato Bar and Grill — a North Mankato hotspot known for its burgers and wings, live music and unique craft beer selection — may be less than a decade old, but its name has a history dating back 70 years.
The building, which has since undergone several renovations and expansions since it was constructed, began as a liquor store in the early 1940s before becoming a bar in 1945. Its owners named the establishment NaKato Bar around 1950.
“It was in the same family from 1950 until we bought it in 2012,” said Jim Downs, who runs the family business with his wife and two sons. “The door was originally on Belgrade Ave. It was 20 feet across and 100 feet deep.”
The previous owners renamed it Bobby Joe’s Pub after adding a kitchen and the back room in 1987. When the Downs family purchased the building in 2012, they decided to bring the original name back.
“It was always the local place,” Downs said. “We really felt there was a lot of history there and it was part of the community — we wanted to continue with that, so we brought the name back to NaKato.”
The menu offers a wide array of sandwiches, salads and appetizers, with the primary focus on burgers, ribs, wings and a dozen tap domestic and craft beers in regular rotation. Downs says they’ve continued to offer weekend specials since they opened.
“We’ve got a couple versions of walleye and prime rib weekends,” Downs said. “We usually do a Friday or Saturday night special that’s a one off, but we have the same weekend specials.”
Burgers are king here, with 20 unique offerings. Downs’ personal favorites are Nakato’s Best, topped with American cheese, pecan wood-smoked bacon and fried onions, and the Epic Burger, with Canadian and pecan wood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and blue cheese dressing on Texas toast.
One of co-owner Jake Downs’ favorites is the Pancho & Lefty, named after the song written by late outlaw country artist Townes Van Zandt.
“That’s one of the best burgers that I’ve ever had,” Jake Downs said. “It’s got a half-pound patty on it with beer-battered jalapenos, crispy fried onion tangles, bacon, barbecue sauce, guacamole, and cheddar cheese on it.”
Jake Downs began booking bands at Nakato shortly after they opened in 2012. National indie-rock and folk acts are becoming increasingly attracted to the venue and Mankato as a worthwhile stop while on tour.
A few memorable shows include performances by Columbia, Missouri’s Hooten Hallers, Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy from Wichita, Kansas and Florida-based Possessed by Paul James.
“Word of mouth spreads among these touring bands that this is a good spot to play,” Jake Downs said. “The majority of them are from out-out of state.
While Nakato may be attracting more touring bands, there are plenty of local bands who play there as well. Jim Downs said the goal has always been to continue the legacy of Nakato as a local, community-centered space to gather for a good meal and a beer.
“We buy the best ingredients and we’ve got a great group of cooks and chefs in the kitchen,” Jim Downs said. “We want it to be a place where you can come in, relax, and everyone knows everybody.”
