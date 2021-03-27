Le Sueur, Henderson approve combining
April 4, 1991
It wasn’t even close. Le Sueur voters approved combining their school district with Henderson’s by a vote of 441-28. In Henderson, the tally was 239-42.
Already in a combination and cooperation agreement for a year, the vote was moved up a year to give the school boards more time to plan for the future. Le Sueur would put five people on the board while Henderson would get two members.
Already, Henderson students in grades 10-12 were being bused to Le Sueur, while seventh through ninth graders had the option to attend school in Henderson, which offered more extensive computer labs. All extracurricular activities were already co-sponsored.
Mini-bus for North Kato?
April 3, 1974
The cities of Mankato and North Mankato were continuing their “sibling rivalry” over an application Mankato had in place for a mini-bus to service senior citizens and disabled persons on a very limited basis.
North Mankato City Administrator Bob Ringhofer told his council that he had been led to believe the system would include two buses, but now found out that had been cut down to only one bus. The mini-bus system differed from the existing bus system in that it would take riders to where they wanted to go, as opposed to specific stops.
It would also cost more, said Ringhofer, after learning it would not stop at Koppen Gardens senior high-rise in North Mankato because it was already on a regular city bus route. Committee meetings were scheduled to determine the status of North Mankato’s interest in the project.
Water level expected to exceed 19’ Sunday
April 4, 1969
The Minnesota River at the Main Street bridge in Mankato had been receding and had dipped to just under 15 feet on Tuesday, allowing residents and officials to breathe a sigh of relief during spring flooding season.
But then, the river rose over a foot in 24 hours, and sighs of relief turned into preparation for a flood.
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities told people to expect levels above 19 feet (flood stage) by Sunday and 21 feet by Monday.
As a predictor, the Cottonwood River in Springfield had risen 5 feet in the same 24 hours. Temperatures in the 60s and ice jams breaking up along the rivers had river watchers taking readings every hour in both cities, and preparations for flooded streets, roads and bridges were underway.
Amboy chosen as recycling pilot town
April 2, 1974
The 1973 state Legislature wanted to see recycling, environmental education and other environmental concerns happening in the state, and gave the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency $1.4 million.
The Region Nine Development Commission chose government entities and private enterprises to receive some of the money; Amboy and Fallenstein Refuse of Mankato had a winning bid.
Recognizing every community had differing strengths, interests and community groups interested in such a project, in Amboy the Presbyterian Youth Group agreed to collect magazines, newspapers and plastic items on the second Saturday of each month. The group would then sell the items to the Fallenstein firm.
Committee members sought to help prevent child abuse
April 17, 1969
This article told the story of a 9-year-old child who had visited the doctor with issues including bloody noses, a dislocated shoulder, a broken arm, and severe black and blue bruises.
Another told of a 14-year-old girl who had been jockeyed among staying with various relatives who turned to shoplifting to generate attention.
Although Welfare Department Director Alan Sigafus told the newspaper that most reports of child abuse “are just not true.”
After first investigating the person reporting the claim, his department then investigated the report of abuse. As it was becoming a more visible problem, the department decided a community committee was needed to look into the claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.