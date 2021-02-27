Brooks & Dunn put kick in Civic Center sales
Concert reflects peoples’ boot scootin’ trend toward country music
March 2, 1995
When the country duo was booked to play the Mankato Civic Center March 11, it was considered a “stress test” for the new facility.
All 7,900 tickets were purchased in a couple of hours, and excitement for the show was high.
It was pointed out that this was no combo struggling to make a comeback. They were the second highest grossing country act after Reba McEntire in 1994. In their three years together, they had already sold 8 million albums, won a Grammy and been named best country group by the Academy of Country Music.
The writer of the article mentioned that “Heck, there were even life-size cardboard cutouts in liquor stores, they were so hot.”
“Boot Scootin’ Boogie'' was one of their biggest hits at the time.
City frustrated by delay on Pike Street extension
March 15, 1985
City of Mankato officials hoped bids would be let for the Pike Street extension project in March, but the state had not yet reviewed the plans completely.
City Engineer Ken Saffert said, “There’s nothing we can do about it. We’re just flat out frustrated.”
Because 78% of the $2.3 million was federally funded, the state sign-off on the project was crucial, as it released federal funds to cities.
Adding to the urgency, city officials had hoped to have Pike Street completed before the Main Street bridge closed, which would put more pressure on downtown streets. What was Pike Street is now known as Stoltzman Road.
Kato YWCA to host Women’s Day program
March 6, 1975
March 8 was International Women’s Day, and local activists intended to recognize it with two events.
The first was a noon luncheon, cost, $1.75, at the YWCA, featuring speakers from the International and Minorities Center at Mankato State discussing the status of women in their home countries.
At 8 p.m., the focus shifted to more local issues and some of the problems of working women in Mankato. Also in observance of the day, information booths were available at both Madsen’s stores in Mankato.
Scuba divers trained in rescue work at Waseca
March 17, 1965
What began as what was described as “idle chatter” among volunteer firefighters in Waseca led to what would become the first scuba diving rescue team in southern Minnesota.
“Slim” Cunningham, chief of the County Rescue Squad, said with so many lakes in the area such a team could be vital to saving lives. Eight men had trained for two hours every Thursday night starting in January.
In addition to the eight, there were also two reserves — all members of the county rescue squad. Civil Defense paid their tuition.
The men held their trainings in the indoor pool at the Southern School of Agriculture – Waseca. The training course ran 16 weeks.
